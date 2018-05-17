You are here:
BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma elected vice-president of Badminton Asia Confederation

Sports PTI May 17, 2018 20:32:02 IST

New Delhi: BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Thursday elected the vice-president of Badminton Asia Confederation (BAC) during the Annual General Meeting of the continental body in Bangkok, Thailand.

Representational image. AFP

"I would like to thank all the member bodies of BAC for instilling their faith in me. It is an honour and responsibility that I would like to deliver to the best of my capacities. I shall contribute my best to strengthen the region and bring in better coordination among Asian countries," Sarma said after the AGM.

Devender Singh, Senior Vice-President of Badmintion Association of India (BAI) and Omar Rashid, secretary (events) of BAI, also attended the AGM.

"This appointment is yet another proof of how India is perceived globally when it comes to growth of the sport and providing visionary leadership. I promise to ensure that India will be recognised as a force to reckon with in the region," the newly-appointed vice-president of BAC added.

Congratulating BAI President, General Secretary BAI, Ajay Kumar Singhania said, "It is an extremely proud moment for all of us. This appointment will be a huge boost for Indian badminton as well in making BAI stronger than ever in Asia and help in further developing the sport in the country going forward."


