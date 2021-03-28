Bahrain Grand Prix: Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel demoted to last place on grid for yellow flag violation
Vettel picked up a grid penalty from race stewards for failing to slow down when yellow flags were deployed during his final Q1 run, related to incidents involving Nikita Mazepin's Haas and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz
Sakhir: Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was on Sunday demoted to last place on the Bahrain Grand Prix grid for flouting a yellow flag warning in qualifying.
The German's first outing for his new Aston Martin team has not gone as he might have hoped so far.
He said he was "upset and angry" after trailing in 18th behind Red Bull's pole sitter Max Verstappen in Saturday's qualifying.
And now has picked up a grid penalty from race stewards for failing to slow down when yellow flags were deployed during his final Q1 run, related to incidents involving Nikita Mazepin's Haas and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the man who replaced him at Maranello.
