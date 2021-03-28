Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel demoted to last place on grid for yellow flag violation

Vettel picked up a grid penalty from race stewards for failing to slow down when yellow flags were deployed during his final Q1 run, related to incidents involving Nikita Mazepin's Haas and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz

Agence France-Presse March 28, 2021 20:28:00 IST
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany arrives to the Bahrain International Circuit, ahead of the first free practice in Sakhir on Friday. AP Photo

Sakhir: Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was on Sunday demoted to last place on the Bahrain Grand Prix grid for flouting a yellow flag warning in qualifying.

The German's first outing for his new Aston Martin team has not gone as he might have hoped so far.

He said he was "upset and angry" after trailing in 18th behind Red Bull's pole sitter Max Verstappen in Saturday's qualifying.

And now has picked up a grid penalty from race stewards for failing to slow down when yellow flags were deployed during his final Q1 run, related to incidents involving Nikita Mazepin's Haas and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the man who replaced him at Maranello.

 

