Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be aiming for her third title this season when she takes on China's Wang Zhi Yi in the Singapore Open final in the south-east Asian nation's capital on Sunday.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist reached the title round defeating lower-ranked Japanese Saena Kawakami in the women's singles semi-final on Saturday.

World No. 7 Sindhu prevailed 21-15, 21-7 over world number 38 Kawakami in a 32-minute last-four clash.

The 27-year-old from Hyderabad, who has also claimed a bronze at the Asian Championships this year, is now one win away from her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season.

Here are all the details you need to know as far as the live coverage of the upcoming match, which promises to be every bit a blockbuster, is concerned:

When will the PV Sindhu vs PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open start?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will take place on 17 July.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open take place?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open begin?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open is scheduled from 10:30 AM IST.

Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open in India on TV?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will be aired live on Sports 18 in India.

Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open online in India?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open broadcast will be available online on on the Voot app and the BWF TV YouTube channel.

