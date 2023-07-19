Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hit a 565 km/hour smash to set a record for the fastest a shuttle cock has been hit.

This smash was so fast that it would even leave the fastest F1 car behind by a big leap. The fastest speed recorded by an F1 car is 397.48 km/hour. And this is more than two times the speed of the fastest tennis serve at 263 km/hour.

While Rankireddy holds the record for the fastest smash for men and women, the record for women is held by Pealy Tan from Malaysia at 438 km/hour.

Both records were attempted under controlled conditions at the Yonex Tokyo Factory in Soka, Saitama, Japan, on 14 April, 2023.

The official judges from the Guinness world records later verified the marks based on the results from that day.

The old record for the fastest hit in badminton was held by Malaysia’s Tan Boon Heong at 493 km/hour.

Fastest speeds in sports:

• Fastest badminton smash: 565 kmph (351.1 mph)

• Fastest F1 car speed: 397.483 kmph (247.0 mph)

• Fastest golf drive: 349.38 kmph (217.1 mph)

• Fastest tennis serve: 263 kmph (163.4 mph)

• Fastest ice hockey shot: 177.5 kmph (110.3 mph)

• Fastest baseball pitch: 170.3 kmph (105.8 mph)

• Fastest football shot: 129 kmph (80.2 mph)

• Fastest table tennis smash: 116 kmph (72.1 mph)