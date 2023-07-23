Korea Open Final LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag face Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto

Korea Open 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India take on top seed Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the men's doubles final of Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Sunday.

FP Sports Last Updated:July 23, 2023 09:22:55 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Korea Open Final LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag face Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already won two titles this year. AP

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 23, 2023 - 09:20 (IST)

Currently the women's doubles final is underway between China's Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan and South Korea's Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong.

The Chinese pair won the first game 21-10 but Kim and Kong made a comeback with a 21-17 win in the second game. 

Jia and Chen lead 4-1 in the third game.

July 23, 2023 - 09:17 (IST)

In the morning, China's Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping defeated compatriots Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin in the mixed doubles final 21-16, 21-13.

July 23, 2023 - 09:14 (IST)

Satwik and Chirag will be eyeing their third title of the year. Earlier in 2023, they won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500.

July 23, 2023 - 09:05 (IST)

On Saturday, the India pair of Satwika nd Chirag defeated world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 21-15, 24-22 to reach the final. 

July 23, 2023 - 09:00 (IST)

Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the men's doubles final of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament where India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the top seed Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia. Stay tuned for LIVE updates...

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face top seed Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the men’s doubles final of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Sunday. The Indian pair defeated world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in Yeosu on Saturday to reach the final.

The Indians secured a 21-15, 24-22 win against the second seeded Chinese pair. It was the first victory for Satwik and Chirag against the Chines duo in three matches.

Satwik and Chirag are having a great time this year, having already won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500.

Also on Sunday, China’s Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping defeated fellow Chinese pair of Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin 21-16, 21-13 in the mixed doubles final.

Published on: July 23, 2023 09:01:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

US Open Super 300: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen clinch openers; Sai Praneeth loses
Badminton

US Open Super 300: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen clinch openers; Sai Praneeth loses

S Sankar Subramanian, who had entered the main draw of the tournament after two tough qualifying matches, defeated his tricky Irish opponent Nhat Nguyen 21-11, 21-16 in the first round.

Lakshya Sen looking at Canada Open title win as one of 'greatest comebacks'
Badminton

Lakshya Sen looking at Canada Open title win as one of 'greatest comebacks'

Lakshya Sen had dropped in rankings after undergoing surgery and a drop in form upon return. That changed with the Canada Open title on Sunday.

Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open for second BWF World Tour title
Badminton

Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open for second BWF World Tour title

Lakshya Sen won his second BWF World Tour title and first since India Open last year as he made his first final appearance in 15 months.