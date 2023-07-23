Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already won two titles this year. AP
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face top seed Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the men’s doubles final of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Sunday. The Indian pair defeated world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in Yeosu on Saturday to reach the final.
The Indians secured a 21-15, 24-22 win against the second seeded Chinese pair. It was the first victory for Satwik and Chirag against the Chines duo in three matches.
Satwik and Chirag are having a great time this year, having already won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500.
Also on Sunday, China’s Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping defeated fellow Chinese pair of Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin 21-16, 21-13 in the mixed doubles final.