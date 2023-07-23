Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, star Indian badminton pair, clinched their third title of 2023 on Sunday with a comeback victory over world No 1 pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the final of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament.

The Indian duo defeated the top seed 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in a thrilling final to clinch their maiden Korea Open crown.

This is Satwik and Chirag’s third men’s doubles title of the year after the victories at the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500.