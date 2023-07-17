Two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, has said that the quarter-final defeat to China’s Gao Fang Jie at the US Open has “left a significant emotional impact” but the star shuttler is determined to make the “remainder of the year truly remarkable”.

Sindhu suffered a straight-game defeat to World No. 36 Jie.

The Indian shuttler hasn’t been in best of the form since her return from a five-month long injury layoff after a stress fracture on her ankle. She is still looking for her first title of the season.

“This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I’ve had. It’s disheartening to experience a disappointing defeat after each successful tournament. However, I am determined to channel my emotions into redoubling my efforts and making the remainder of the year truly remarkable,” Sindhu wrote on Twitter.

My US Open journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where I faced the talented Gao Fang Jie. Despite having previously defeated her in Canada, she outplayed me in straight sets this time, making effective use of my weaknesses. I must commend her for being fully prepared and… pic.twitter.com/VzCqIX9OAr — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 16, 2023

Sindhu’s best result in 2023 has been the silver medal win at the Madrid Masters Super 300 event in April. Before the US Open, Sindhu managed to reach the semi-finals of the Canada Open but lost to World No. 1 Akane Yamauchi.

“My US Open journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where I faced the talented Gao Fang Jie. Despite having previously defeated her in Canada, she outplayed me in straight sets this time, making effective use of my weaknesses. I must commend her for being fully prepared and delivering an impressive performance. Next time I face you Gao, should be a battle,” she added.

Sindhu, who will be next competing at the Korea Open Super 500 this week, also lauded Lakshya Sen for winning Canada Open. Sen has also struggled this season after his nose surgery.

“I want to express my genuine happiness for Lakshya, who has been performing exceptionally well despite the difficulties he has faced. Witnessing his strong performances has been truly inspiring.

“As I look ahead, I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming competitions in Korea and Japan. I will continue to push forward, driven by the unwavering support and encouragement of Indian fans everywhere I go. Your support means the world to me, and I am deeply grateful for it,” she wrote.