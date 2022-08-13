PV Sindhu out of badminton World Championships after sustaining injury during Commonwealth Games: Report
Star shuttler PV Sindhu was ruled out of the upcoming World Championships as she suffered an ankle injury during the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.
Star shuttler PV Sindhu was reportedly ruled out of the upcoming World Championships as she suffered an ankle injury during the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.
As per Sportstar, the two-time Olympic medallist suffered a stress fracture on her left ankle during the CWG singles quarterfinals.
More to follow...
