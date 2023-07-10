Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open for second BWF World Tour title
Lakshya Sen won his second BWF World Tour title and first since India Open last year as he made his first final appearance in 15 months.
Lakshya Sen beat Li Shi Feng 21-18, 22-20 to win the Canada Open Super 500 in Calgary after saving four game points in the second. With six consecutive points, Lakshya Sen highlighted his mental toughness required in crunch situations.
The triumph is Lakshya’s second BWF World Tour title, with the first coming at the India Open in 2022.
Lakshya defeated reigning All England winner ‘s Li Shi Feng to clinch the title
Lakshya, who had undergone nose surgery for a deviated septum after the World Championships last August, has in the process continued his winning run past Shi Feng. The Indian had won at the Thailand Open last month to improve 4-2 on their head-to-head.
Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya led 6-2 in the first game and never gave the lead away. Even as Li Shi Feng brought parity at 15-15, Lakshya remained on the attack and reeled off three quick points to keep the Chinese shuttler at arm’s length.
Soon enough, he clinched the game with badminton being played at fierce pace laden with rallies.
In the second game, Li Shi Feng looked to have taken enough of a lead at 20-16 to near a deciding third. But as he’s shown time and again, no lead is safe around Sen.
With mostly winners, Sen first forced Shi Feng into making mistakes and then did the job on his own with winners. As six points came and went, Lakshya Sen made good on his first BWF World Tour final appearance in 15 months.
Sen had attributed fans to be a factor in his surge during the week after his semi-final win. “Plenty of Indian supporters in the stadium, they’ve been there from the first day so it’s really good to play in here,” he had told BWF.
