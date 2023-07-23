Korea Open 2023 Final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag clinch men's doubles title with 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 win

Satwik and Chirag have now won three titles in 2023. Before Korea Open, they had won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 men's doubles titles.

On Sunday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated top seed Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in the final to clinch the Korea Open men's doubles title.