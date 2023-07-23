Korea Open 2023 Final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag clinch men's doubles title with 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 win
Korea Open 2023 Final Highlights: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India defeated top seed Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in the final to clinch the men's doubles title.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already won two titles this year. AP
July 23, 2023
13:23 (IST)
That's it from our end! Thanks for joining us for our coverage of the Korea Open Super 500 finals. Japan Open which is a Super 750 badminton tournament will be starting on 25 July and the Indians will be back in soon, so would be us. Bye.
July 23, 2023
13:19 (IST)
Satwik and Chirag have now won three titles in 2023. Before Korea Open, they had won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 men's doubles titles.
On Sunday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated top seed Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in the final to clinch the Korea Open men's doubles title.
July 23, 2023
13:17 (IST)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the gold medal winners for India