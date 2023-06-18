Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indonesia Open men's doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty pair and Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia. We will bring you LIVE updates from the contest.

Preview: India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have their eyes on the Indonesia Open title when they face Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia in the final on Sunday.

The duo had beaten South Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae 17-21 21-19 21-18 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Yik Soh got the better of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia with a 12-21, 23-21, 21-13 scoreline.

Satwik-Chirag pair have been one of the most recognizable pairs in Indian badminton recently, having won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The pair also clinched India’s maiden World Championships medal in men’s doubles in Tokyo last year.

