Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 BWF World Championships men's singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on Saturday. Prannoy will be hoping to keep his dream of becoming India's first gold medallist in the men's singles event at the World Championships alive when he squares off against his Thai opponent later today.

Preview: After confirming a medal for himself with a hard-fought victory over Viktor Axelsen, HS Prannoy will be hoping to go a step further on Saturday and land himself in contention for gold when he faces Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships men’s singles event.

Prannoy on Friday became only the seventh Indian to land a singles medal in the world championships when he defeated Danish star Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 in the quarter-finals, bouncing back from a game down to overcome the local favourite.

“O’ yes! I finally have a worlds medal,” said the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist after his victory.

Prannoy’s win over Axelsen confirmed India’s 14th medal at the World Championships. PV Sindhu is India’s most successful shuttler in the elite event with five singles medals to her name, including gold in 2019. Saina Nehwal has won two while Prakash Padukone, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have won one each.

Additionally, Jwala Gutta-Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have contributed a medal each in women’s and men’s doubles respectively.

India though are yet to win an gold medal in the men’s singles event, something that Prannoy will be hoping to change over the course of the event.

He will face the winner of the second semi-final in which local favourite Anders Antonsen faces Japanese world No 4 Kodai Naraoka.

Earlier on Friday, the men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag narrowly missed out on a second successive medal at the World Championships after going down fighting against the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen 21-18, 21-19.

Prannoy began his campaign with a 24-22, 21-10 victory over Finland’s Kalle Koljonen before defeating Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 21-14. He would then confirm his place in the quarters with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 win against Singaporean Loh Kean Yew, who won gold in the 2021 edition.