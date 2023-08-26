Auto refresh feeds

Prannoy once again bags the opening point of a game, letting out a massive roar! Vitidsarn though, produces a series of smashes to collect five points in a row and surge ahead in the decider! Coach Gopichand’s looking quite concerned at the moment.

Sensational return from Vitidsarn after Prannoy sends a smash close to his abdomen. The Indian though, fires another one, this time a lot lower between his feet to collect the point!

Another brave effort by Vitidsarn, lunging to his left to keep the shuttle afloat after Prannoy sends one wide. His return however, goes long and lands beyond the line.

Prannoy fires a powerful smash down the line to the left after a bit of net play between the two, and continues to keep Vitidsarn on his toes in the decider!

Prannoy looks a bit tired at the moment. But he's came back from tighter situations hasn't he?

Prannoy nearly goes level with Vitidsarn before the Thai shuttler bounces back with three consecutive points to lead 11-7 at the mid-game interval! Can he close it out from here?

Prannoy stays alive in the clash with a smash down the line reducing the gap to four points. That is followed by an error on Vitidsarn’s part as he fires the shuttle long, just outside the singles line.

Service returns to Prannoy after an ambitious smash from Vitidsarn ends up going too far. The Thai shuttler responds next up with a powerful smash that Prannoy ends up fluffing, hitting the net while attempting a drop shot.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn wins! Six match points for Vitidsarn now, but he needs just one to confirm a second consecutive appearance in the World Championships men’s singles final! Prannoy attempts a smash, but the shuttle lands well beyond the back line to bring the contest to an end.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn had lost to Viktor Axelsen in the final last year but can go a step further this time around. He awaits the winner of the second semi-final, in which Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen goes up against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

HS Prannoy will be disappointed to have missed out on a maiden World Championships final despite winning the opening game. The defeat however, doesn’t take anything away from the fact that he walks away with a maiden World Championships medal around his neck, becoming the seventh Indian to win an individual medal at the elite event.

Preview: After confirming a medal for himself with a hard-fought victory over Viktor Axelsen, HS Prannoy will be hoping to go a step further on Saturday and land himself in contention for gold when he faces Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships men’s singles event.

Prannoy on Friday became only the seventh Indian to land a singles medal in the world championships when he defeated Danish star Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 in the quarter-finals, bouncing back from a game down to overcome the local favourite.

“O’ yes! I finally have a worlds medal,” said the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist after his victory.

Prannoy’s win over Axelsen confirmed India’s 14th medal at the World Championships. PV Sindhu is India’s most successful shuttler in the elite event with five singles medals to her name, including gold in 2019. Saina Nehwal has won two while Prakash Padukone, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have won one each.

Additionally, Jwala Gutta-Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have contributed a medal each in women’s and men’s doubles respectively.

India though are yet to win an gold medal in the men’s singles event, something that Prannoy will be hoping to change over the course of the event.

He will face the winner of the second semi-final in which local favourite Anders Antonsen faces Japanese world No 4 Kodai Naraoka.

Earlier on Friday, the men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag narrowly missed out on a second successive medal at the World Championships after going down fighting against the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen 21-18, 21-19.

Prannoy began his campaign with a 24-22, 21-10 victory over Finland’s Kalle Koljonen before defeating Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 21-14. He would then confirm his place in the quarters with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 win against Singaporean Loh Kean Yew, who won gold in the 2021 edition.