HS Prannoy achieved a career-high world ranking of No 6 in the latest BWF Rankings published on Tuesday. Prannoy jumped three places after winning a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships.

The 31-year-old beat World No 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen en route his maiden World Championships bronze medal. He now has 72,437 points – an upgrade from 70,437 points a week ago.

The Kerala shuttler has seen a surge in ranking in the last couple of months where he’s won the Super 500 Malaysia Masters and reached the final of the Australian Open.

The consistent show and upgrade in results has seen him maintain a top-10 ranking since December last year – the only Indian to do so.

Among other Indians in men’s singles, Lakshya Sen’s ranking has dropped by one place, making him the World No 12, while Kidambi Srikanth maintained his position at 20th despite a a first round exit at the World Championships.

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu, who also made a first round exit at the Worlds, moved one spot to secure 14th rank.

In the men’s doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty maintained their World No 2 ranking, even though they lost in the quarter-finals of the World Championships going down to Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand climbed two places, securing the 17th spot in the world rankings.

This achievement follows their commendable Round of 16 showing at the World Championships where they went down to top seeded Chinese duo of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, the eventual gold medallists.