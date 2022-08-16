Happy Birthday Lakshya Sen: Top 5 wins of the young shuttler

In 2021, Lakshya Sen's stock increased dramatically as he began routinely defeating higher-ranked opponents.

Lakshya Sen has experienced nothing less than a spectacular climb to fame in the badminton world. The 21-year-old shuttler who was just a youngster participating at the junior level not long ago has since defeated legendary players, won medals at the highest level of competition and established himself as the face of Indian men's badminton.

In 2021, Lakshya Sen's stock rose drastically as he began routinely defeating opponents who were rated higher to constantly find a place on the podium. However, the sweetest one came when he clinched the gold in the men’s badminton singles of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Today, on his 21st birthday, let’s take a look at his top outings for India:

Gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022:

By winning the gold at the badminton men's singles final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Lakshya Sen brought honour to the nation. Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia was defeated in the final by the talented Indian shuttler. Due to his previous 2-0 record against the Malaysian shuttler, the Indian was considered the favourite to win the match at the outset. Despite a sluggish start to the game, Lakshya Sen was able to win the game 19-21, 21-9, and 21-16.

Gold medal at Thomas Cup 2022:

Lakshya Sen was crucial to India's first-ever Thomas Cup victory in May 2022. He triumphed over Indonesia's Anthony Ginting, who had won the bronze medal at the Olympics. It was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament final when the Indian badminton team defeated the record 14-time champions, Indonesia by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy. After the prestigious win, Lakshya Sen was awarded Rs 5 lakhs by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

BWF World Tour title at Dutch Open 2019:

The 2019 Dutch Open marked Lakshya Sen's maiden triumph in a BWF World Tour competition. Before overcoming Japanese star Yusuke Onodera in the Super 100 event final, the Indian defeated Pan American champions Ygor Coelho of Brazil and Osleni Guerrero of Cuba. The Indian shuttler eventually won the Saarlorlux Open to clinch back-to-back Super 100 championships. He was able to climb into the top 50 of the badminton world rankings because of his victories.

Gold medal at Asian Junior Championships 2018:

For quite some time, Lakshya Sen had been making waves on the junior circuit. In February 2017, he was ranked No. 1 among junior athletes worldwide. He entered the 2018 Asian Junior Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia as the sixth seed after struggling in the semi-finals of the 2016 competition. The Indian dominated the competition before facing Thai junior world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a hotly contested final. Lakshya Sen succeeded in winning the Asian Junior Championship for the first time after winning the final clash 21-19, 21-18.

Silver medal at All England Open 2022:

Lakshya Sen finished in a remarkable second place at the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, adding another medal to his rapidly growing collection. He entered the competition as the top male badminton player from India. He advanced to the title match against No. 1 in the world and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen by defeating world bronze medalist Anders Antonsen and reigning champion Lee Zii Jia.

