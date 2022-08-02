Commonwealth Games 2022, Badminton Final Live: India vs Malaysia in gold medal match of mixed team event.

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 6-11 Sindhu's court reach and powerful smashes are leaving little space for Goh to bank upon as the Indian lead at the halfway stage with five points.

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 8-15 Sindhu is in total control of the opening game as she is picking points in a bunch.

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 16-12 Three points on the trot by Jin Wei Goh as she makes amend late in the game. She finds Sindhu struggling close to the net and is trying to exploit that with low shots.

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 18-14 This looks more of an even battle now as Sindhu somehow let her guard down after building that huge gap.

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 18-15 What a fight by the Malaysian World No. 60 as she cuts down the gap to just three points. This is not as easy as Sindhu thought it to be.

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 17-18 What an inspiring display by Jin Wei Goh, she is making Sindhu struggle!

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 18-18 The scores are level after Sindhu fires another into the net!

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 18-19 And for the first time in the game, Jin Wei Goh has the lead. Will she close this off or will Sindhu knows how to take the game back?

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 20-19 Game point for Sindhu! The India shows why she has so many titles to her name as she turns the tide back in her favour.

(Tie 2) Women's singles Live Score: 20-20 Scores are level again as Jin Wei Goh drags Sindhu low and close to the net again! This is anybody's game now

Preview: 2018 gold medallist, India mixed badminton team will be looking to continue its dominance as it takes on Malaysia in the gold medal match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion Loh Kean Yewas India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 and enter the mixed team final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

The men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semifinal with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India's lead to 2-0.

The third match between Sen and Loh was the most anticipated rubber of the semifinal with the 10th-ranked Indian facing the ninth-ranked Singaporean.

Sen, who extended his head to head count over Loh to 4-2, took his chances against the Singaporean and succeeded more often than not.

The Indian used his booming forehand to upset Loh's rhythm. Sen started slow as Loh took a 4-0 lead in the first game.

He bounced back to make it 6-6 after a long really, with Loh not sure whether to leave it or hit it.

The Indian went into the break with a slender 11-10 advantage and made it 14-10 with two unforced errors from Loh's racket. He followed up with a powerful smash on Loh's forehand and made it 16-10.

Loh narrowed the gap, but Sen managed to go 1-0 up in the match after the Singaporean found the net.

