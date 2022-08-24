HS Prannoy beat Japan's Kento Momota 21-17, 21-16 in a round of 32 match on Wednesday.

India's Lakshya Sen stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships with a straight-games win on Wednesday after the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila caused an upset against the world number 8 Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen in the round of 32.

Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out after losing to Zhao Junpeng of China.

In another contest, HS Prannoy stunned World No 2 Kento Momota in straight games to reach the last 16 stage. Prannoy beat his Japanese opponent 21-17, 21-16 in a round of 32 match on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy and Pooja Dandu/Sanajan Santosh and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela lost their respective women's doubles matches in the round of 32.

The India No 1 Sen won his round of 32 contest 21-17, 21-10 against Spain's Luís Enrique Peñalver. After trailing 3-4, the ninth seeded Sen grabbed a six-point lead to be 13-7. The Indian continued to stay ahead before comfortably wrapping up the first game.

Sen, a world championship bronze medallist, then maintained his stranglehold over the Spanish shuttler and won the second game by a bigger margin.

In the second game, the first six points were shared between the two players, but the 21-year-old Indian pulled ahead riding on his superior play.

Enjoying a massive nine-point lead at one stage of the second game, it was only a matter of time before Sen completed the job.

Sen will next play the winner between the HS Prannoy and Kento Momota match that will take place later today. India's Srikanth became a victim of an error-prone game as he lost 9-21, 17-21 to the unseeded Junpeng in 34 minutes. Earlier, Arjun and Dhruv advanced to the round of 16 with a 21-17, 21-16 win over 2021 bronze medallists and eight seed Astrup and Rasmussen. The Indian pair's victory over the higher-ranked Danish duo was a result of some tight defending and smart badminton as they kept calm under pressure to secure their first win over a top 10 team.

They will next face Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore.

Elsewhere, Ashwini-Sikki suffered a 15-21, 10-21 loss to China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, Pooja-Sanjana lost 15-21, 7-21 to South Korea's Shin Seung-chan and Lee So Hee and Treesa-Gayatri went down 8-21, 17-21 against Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia.

Also, in action on Wednesday in the round of 32 matches from India will be Kidami Srikanth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.

