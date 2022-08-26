Stawik-Chirag's victory in the quarter-finals also guaranteed India's first-ever world championships medal in men's doubles.

On Friday, the Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated the Japanese duo of Yugo Kobayashi and Takuro Hoki 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 in the men’s doubles quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships 2022. This victory also guaranteed India’s first-ever world championships medal in men’s doubles as all semi-finalists in world championships are assured of at least bronze. The Indian duo entered the competition after winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier in Birmingham. They have successfully maintained the momentum on the international scene and secured another medal for the nation.

The first game ended up being an amazing thriller as both India and Japan, who are the world’s No. 2 and the defending champions respectively, denied the chance for either team to dominate. Chirag and Satwiksairaj ultimately maintained their composure. In the dying stages of the first game, Chirag made a mistake, which brought the score to 22-22. It was him again coming with a fiery cross from midcourt that enabled India to seal the opening game.

The Indian team, however, struggled in the second game. They were still in the game with the scoreboard reading 11-9, but the Japanese duo held their nerves to stay alive in the contest, winning the second game 21-15. In the third game, India played with an all-out effort and rarely gave their opponent a chance to catch their breath. They were unstoppable after they had a 4-1 advantage, eventually taking the game 21-14 and winning the contest.

This victory marks a euphoric moment for Indian fans. Numerous congratulatory messages have been showered across social media for Shetty and Rankireddy, who have brought much pride to the country.

A proud fan marked the duo as “master smashers,” and said, “Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty created history by becoming 1st ever Indian pair to win a medal in Men’s Doubles at World Championships.”

Congratulations to the Master Smashers @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 #BadmintonWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/sIRKUtbApw — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 26, 2022

Another fan encouraged the duo to “go for gold” and wrote, “They reach semi-finals. Very very happy for them. They knocked out defending champions Hoki/Kobayashi of Japan.”

They knocked out defending champions Hoki/Kobayashi of Japan. Go for gold SatChi pic.twitter.com/ZX9WoPOSWG — Shreya Jha (@shreyasindhufan) August 26, 2022

A user penned a congratulatory tweet by tagging the Indian pair as “History Makers” and called it a “wonderful day.”

Another person tweeted, “At least a bronze medal is confirmed for Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.”

At least a bronze medal is confirmed for Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. #BWFWorldChampionships2022 — Jaideep Verma (@JaideepVerma17) August 26, 2022

It was a “brilliant win,” according to a person who asserted, “The Indian Pair of Satwik Reddy & Chirag Shetty have entered the semis after defeating the defending world champions Takuro & Kobayashi in QF.”

Indian Pair of Satwik Reddy & Chirag Shetty have entered semis after defeating the defending world champions Takuro & Kobayashi in QF.

They will now be 1st ever Indian Men's Doubles pair to win a medal in World Championships. #BWFWorldChampionships #Badminton pic.twitter.com/cesHB3bAc9 — s tanwar (@sushtany) August 26, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

Incredible stuff Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty storm into the semi-final and become the first men's badminton pair to secure a medal at World Championships #BWFChampionships | @BAI_Media | @satwiksairaj | @Shettychirag04 pic.twitter.com/CEkQkPxny2 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 26, 2022

Congratulations to the Master Smashers

#BadmintonWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/r5g9WIL2jr — Suman Rastogi (@SumanRastogi6) August 26, 2022

First Men's Double to secure a medal#Tokyo2022#BWFWorldChampionships — Siddhant (@_siddhan_t) August 26, 2022

After winning the India Open to start the season, Rankireddy and Shetty were in excellent shape in 2022. The young pair hves frequently been in the championship rounds of tournaments on the badminton circuit and had also advanced to the quarter-finals of the All England Open earlier this year. They were outstanding in the doubles matches for India, which was crucial in assisting India to win the historic Thomas Cup Gold medal.

