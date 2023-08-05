Auto refresh feeds

Rajawat continues to stay close and levels with Prannoy making an unforced error with his shot going long straight down. Prannoy has made a lot of unforced errors after the break.

Rajawat was down by two points but has draw level with Prannoy making another unforced error after two brilliant returns from the youngster. What a game he is having.

Apart from the very start, Prannoy stayed in the lead throughout the game even if it was only marginal. Both players had some good returns but made plenty of unforced errors. We should see a better play in the next game.

A 41-shot rally and Prannoy loses this point despite a stretch for a return. Still he has a good lead and it's going to be a big test for Rajawat.

Prannoy has a crucial lead midway through the second game. Biggest lead so far in the match. It's do-or-die for Rajawat now.

Two quick smashes and Prannoy adds to his lead against Rajawat. The youngster has played admirably but looks out of ideas now.

This is the second Super 500 final for Prannoy this year and let's hope he wins the title also.

Not a surprise that Prannoy won the match but it was a late burst in the last half of the second game that allowed him to seal the game 21-18, 21-12. Rajawat gave the senior Indian a tough fight and stayed close to his rival throughout the match but the unforced errors didn't help and also once Prannoy found his rhythm the smashes became difficult to pick up or return.

Our coverage of the game and Australian Open semi-finals is over. Hope you enjoyed the match and we will be back tomorrow for the HS Prannoy vs Weng Hong Yang final match.



Australian Open LIVE Score, HS Prannoy vs Priyanshu Rajawat: HS Prannoy will take on compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in the men’s singles semifinal of the Australian Open 2023 in Sydney on Saturday. Prannoy entered his third semifinal on the BWF World Tour this year on Friday by beating Tokyo Olympic Bronze medallist Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting 16-21, 21-17, 21-14.

Orleans Masters 2023 champion Priyanshu Rajawat cruised through to his first semifinal at BWF World Tour Super 500 event this year as he got the better of compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in straight games 21-13, 21-8 in men’s singles quarterfinal.

Also on Friday, Indian badminton player PV Sindhu crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open Badminton after losing to Chinese-born American badminton player Beiwen Zhang 21-12, 21-17.

PV Sindhu is currently ranked World No 17 and Beiwen Zhang is ranked World No 12. Before reaching the quarter-final of the tournament, in the Round of 32, Sindhu defeated Ashmita Chaliha 21-18, 21-13. In the Round of 16, she got the better of Aakarshi Kashyap beating her 21-14, 21-10.

Sindhu has won medals at various tournaments such as the Olympics and on the BWF circuit, including a gold at the 2019 World Championships. She is the first and only Indian to become the badminton world champion and only the second individual athlete from India to win two consecutive medals at the Olympic Games. She rose to a career-high world ranking of No 2 in April 2017.

