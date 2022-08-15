Arjun Rehani won the men's singles Delhi State Badminton Championships on Sunday by defeating Vaibhav Jadhav in the final while the women's singles title went to Aashi Rawat, who defeated Likhita Shrivastava in the final

New Delhi: Arjun Rehani won the men's singles Delhi State Badminton Championship on Sunday by defeating Vaibhav Jadhav in the final held at KD Jadhav Warm Up Hall of Indira Gandhi Stadium. Arv Nagpal took the third spot of the tournament, organised by Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA), by defeating Shaurya Singh.

The women's singles title went to Aashi Rawat, who defeated Likhita Shrivastava in the final while Deepsikha Singh beat Stuti Agarwal to claim the third spot.

The men's doubles title was claimed by Kaustabh Rawat and Swarnaraj Bora while the women's doubles title was grabbed by Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta. Kavy also won the mixed doubles title as she partnered Rohan Kapoor in the tournament.

The tournament were played also played in junior and sub-junior categories as well in under-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 in all singles, doubles for both genders, along with mixed doubles.

Abhinav Manglam won the boys U-19 title while the third-place of the tournament was clinched by Sataksh Singh. The women's U-19 title was clinched by Ishita Singh, who defeated Tiya Dabas in the final while the third-place went to Isobel Kuriyan, who defeated Stuti Agarwal in tournament, held between 7-14 August.

This was the fourth round of the state tournaments, post COVID-19 that the DCBA hosted. The total prize money for the tournament, with over 1500 participants, was Rs 10 lakh; an increase of Rs 2.5 lakh from the previous tournament.

The finals and award ceremony was attended by MP Manoj Tiwari as chief guest, along with Preeti Malhotra as the guest of honour.

On the conclusion of the event, DCBA president Dr. Ameeta Sinh said: "These championships provide the opportunity to players to understand the basics of badminton, get the opportunity of competition, experience and also the opportunity of victory. This will eventually lead them to win laurels for the state and the country in future."

During the award ceremony Vedika Sharma & Tarani Sharma, VPs Baidyanath Group, and other dignitaries were also present.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.