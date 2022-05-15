Thomas Cup final, Badminton Live Score: India take on 14-time champions Indonesia in the final of the men's team competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

Thomas Cup Final, Badminton Live Score: India will once again have their task cut out for them when they run into 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of Thomas Cup in Bangkok on Sunday, seeking to create history one more time.

It's a typical David vs Goliath matchup. Given their formidable record, defending champs Indonesia have been the team to beat. On the other side, Indian men's team has shown its mettle by bringing down Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final at the prestigious tournament.

Through the competition, Indonesia have been relentless with an unbeaten record. India have lost just one match -- against Chinese Taipei in the group stage -- so far.

Indonesia beat China and Japan in the knockout stages, India went past five-time former champions Malaysia and 2016 winners Denmark.

World number 9 Lakshya Sen, who suffered from food poisoning at the start of the tournament, will get proceedings underway against World No 4 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

If the contest goes down to the end then HS Prannoy, who had battled pain after twisting his ankle to take the team home, will again be summoned and he will cross swords with World No 24 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

In the doubles, India have brought back Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun for second match to replace Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

