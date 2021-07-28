Sports

Badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away: PM Narendra Modi, sports minister, and others offer condolences

Widely regarded as one of India's most popular athletes, Natekar received the prestigious Arjuna Award for his contributions to the sport in 1961.

FP Trending July 28, 2021 16:00:46 IST
File image of Nandu Natekar. Image procured by Shirish Nadkarni

Legendary badminton star Nandu Natekar passed away today, 28 July. In 1956, the 88-year-old sporting legend was the first Indian to win an international trophy. Along with many laurels to his name, he also won over 100 national and international titles in his shining career. Natekar was suffering from age-related ailments.

The badminton player has been survived by his only son Gaurav and two daughters.

The badminton legend's son Gaurav told news agency PTI that his father (Nandu Natekar) passed away peacefully at home. He further informed that he was ailing for the last three months.

As the news about his demise made headlines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and condoled the death of the Indian badminton legend. Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi said that Natekar had a special place in India's sporting history. Despite being an outstanding badminton player, he was also a great mentor.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed grief over the death of Natekar. He asserted that Natekar has left behind a rich legacy for the coming generations, that all of us will cherish forever. He also stated that the badminton player will be remembered fondly for his drives, drops, and smashes.

Even Sports Minister Anurag Thakur paid tribute to Natekar saying the badminton star was an exceptional player who leaves behind an outstanding sporting legacy. He also mentions that generations of athletes have drawn inspiration from him.

Here are a few other tweets that paid tribute to the late legendary player:

Updated Date: July 28, 2021 16:00:46 IST

