Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Full strength men's squad to lead India's charge, women sit out due to Coronavirus threat — everything you need to know

India will go with a full strength men's side for the third edition of the Badminton Asia Team Championships to be played in Manila, Philippines. The biennial tournament acts as an Asian qualifier for the more prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup. Moreover, the points earned during the competition will also accrue in the qualification process for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-team tournament was culled after China and Hong Kong pulled out from both men's and women's team events. Additionally, the Indian women's team also opted against travelling to Philippines amid outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a statement on 7 February, Badminton Association of India (BAI) said, "Unforeseen health hazard apprehension due to the Corona Virus outbreak has resulted in withdrawal of the women’s team for the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships."

"After receiving complete assurances from BA (Badminton Asia), BAI had discussed the same with the Indian Squad, the men’s team agreed to travel and confirmed their participation however, the women’s team was withdrawn owing to concerns showed by parents and players."

Here's all you need to know about the event:

How many countries are taking part in the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships?

The men's side of the tournament comprises of 10 countries divided into four groups. The women's side of the tournament sees nine countries set to take court and are also divided into four groups.

What are the groups in both men's and women's team events?

Men's Group A: Korea, Indonesia

Men's Group B: India, Malaysia, Kazakhstan

Men's Group C: Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Philippines

Men's Group D: Japan, Thailand

Women's Group W: Japan, Malaysia

Women's Group X: South Korea, Kazakhstan

Women's Group Y: Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines

Women's Group Z: Chinese Taipei, Singapore

The group stage matches will be followed by knockout stages.

Who is included in India men's squad?

The Indian men’s team, which won the bronze medal in the 2016 edition that was played in Hyderabad, will be spearheaded by World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth with former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and Lakshya Sen also in the squad.

In the doubles events, the fast-improving pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun would be looking to impress alongside the more experienced team in Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Entire squad: B Sai Praneeth, K Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, and MR Arjun

What is the schedule of Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020?

The tournament gets underway on 11 February and culminates on 16 February. The group matches will be played on 11, 12 and 13 February with the knockouts on 14 and 15 February and the finals on 16 February.

11 February

Women's: Thailand vs Philippines

Men's: India vs Kazakhstan

Men's: Chinese Taipei vs Philippines

Women's: Korea vs Kazakhstan

12 February

Women's: Indonesia vs Philippines

Men's: Malaysia vs Kazakhstan

Men's: Indonesia vs Korea

Men's: Japan vs Thailand

Men's: Singapore vs Philippines

13 February

Women's: Thailand vs Indonesia

Women's: Japan vs Malaysia

Women's: Chinese Taipei vs Singapore

Men's: India vs Malaysia

Men's: Chinese Taipei vs Singapore

With inputs from agencies

