Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Full strength men's squad to lead India's charge, women sit out due to Coronavirus threat — everything you need to know

India will go with a full strength men's side for the third edition of the Badminton Asia Team Championships to be played in Manila, Philippines. The biennial tournament acts as an Asian qualifier for the more prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup. Moreover, the points earned during the competition will also accrue in the qualification process for the Tokyo Olympics.
The 24-team tournament was culled after China and Hong Kong pulled out from both men's and women's team events. Additionally, the Indian women's team also opted against travelling to Philippines amid outbreak of the coronavirus.
In a statement on 7 February, Badminton Association of India (BAI) said, "Unforeseen health hazard apprehension due to the Corona Virus outbreak has resulted in withdrawal of the women’s team for the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships."
"After receiving complete assurances from BA (Badminton Asia), BAI had discussed the same with the Indian Squad, the men’s team agreed to travel and confirmed their participation however, the women’s team was withdrawn owing to concerns showed by parents and players."
Here's all you need to know about the event:
How many countries are taking part in the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships?
The men's side of the tournament comprises of 10 countries divided into four groups. The women's side of the tournament sees nine countries set to take court and are also divided into four groups.
What are the groups in both men's and women's team events?
Men's Group A: Korea, Indonesia
Men's Group B: India, Malaysia, Kazakhstan
Men's Group C: Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Philippines
Men's Group D: Japan, Thailand
Women's Group W: Japan, Malaysia
Women's Group X: South Korea, Kazakhstan
Women's Group Y: Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines
Women's Group Z: Chinese Taipei, Singapore
The group stage matches will be followed by knockout stages.
Who is included in India men's squad?
The Indian men’s team, which won the bronze medal in the 2016 edition that was played in Hyderabad, will be spearheaded by World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth with former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and Lakshya Sen also in the squad.
In the doubles events, the fast-improving pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun would be looking to impress alongside the more experienced team in Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
Entire squad: B Sai Praneeth, K Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, and MR Arjun
What is the schedule of Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020?
The tournament gets underway on 11 February and culminates on 16 February. The group matches will be played on 11, 12 and 13 February with the knockouts on 14 and 15 February and the finals on 16 February.
11 February
Women's: Thailand vs Philippines
Men's: India vs Kazakhstan
Men's: Chinese Taipei vs Philippines
Women's: Korea vs Kazakhstan
12 February
Women's: Indonesia vs Philippines
Men's: Malaysia vs Kazakhstan
Men's: Indonesia vs Korea
Men's: Japan vs Thailand
Men's: Singapore vs Philippines
13 February
Women's: Thailand vs Indonesia
Women's: Japan vs Malaysia
Women's: Chinese Taipei vs Singapore
Men's: India vs Malaysia
Men's: Chinese Taipei vs Singapore
With inputs from agencies
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 19:22:28 IST