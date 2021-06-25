Bad Homburg Open: Former World No 1 Angelique Kerber to face Petra Kvitova in semi-finals
Berlin: Former world number one Angelique Kerber will play Petra Kvitova on grass at the WTA Bad Homburg tournament in Friday's semi-finals in their warm-up for Wimbledon.
After rain washed out Thursday's schedule, Kerber played her quarter-final on Friday morning when she ground out a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Amanda Anisimova of the USA.
At the same time, Kvitova, the top seed in Bad Homburg, powered her way into the semi-finals with a 6-3, 7-6 (12/10) win over Argentine fifth-seed Nadia Podoroska in her rain-delayed quarter-final on Friday.
Kerber and Kvitova, the 2014 Wimbledon champion, will play again Friday evening for a place in Saturday's final ahead of the start of Wimbledon on Monday.
"I am happy that I could turn the match and play again here this evening," said Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam winner.
"I'm looking forward to the match, I'm using it as preparation for Wimbledon.
"I can't remember the last time I played twice in one day."
This will be Kerber's first semi-final appearance for nearly two years.
In Saturday's final, Kerber or Kvitova will play Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic after her 6-2, 6-4 semi-final win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on Friday.
