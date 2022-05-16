Sports

'Baby Malinga is here': Twitter hails Matheesha Pathirana's dream IPL debut

Matheesha Pathirana had a match to remember on Sunday after he trapped Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill leg before on the first ball of his IPL debut. He finally finished with figures of 2/24.

FirstCricket Staff May 16, 2022 00:21:16 IST
Matheesha Pathirana of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans during Match 62 of the IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

Matheesha Pathirana had a match to remember on Sunday when he trapped Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill leg before on the first ball of  his IPL debut.

Gujarat Titans got off to a flyer after Chennai Super Kings posted a below-par 134 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. GT raced to 59/0 at the end of seven overs, with Wriddhiman Saha playing on 40 alongside Shubman Gill, who was on 18 off 16 balls.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni then introduced Pathirana to bowl the eighth over. Pathirana, whose bowling action is quite similar to Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, struck immediately after coming into the attack.

Pathirana pinned Gill leg before with the full-length delivery, which seemed to be heading to middle stump. Gill instantly went for a DRS but the replay showed that there was pad first, forcing Gill to walk off the field.

Pathirana finally finished with figures of  2/24.

However, Gujarat Titans later went on to beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets, securing a top-two finish in the team standings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to  Pathirana's impressive debut:

