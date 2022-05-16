Matheesha Pathirana had a match to remember on Sunday when he trapped Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill leg before on the first ball of his IPL debut.

Gujarat Titans got off to a flyer after Chennai Super Kings posted a below-par 134 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. GT raced to 59/0 at the end of seven overs, with Wriddhiman Saha playing on 40 alongside Shubman Gill, who was on 18 off 16 balls.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni then introduced Pathirana to bowl the eighth over. Pathirana, whose bowling action is quite similar to Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, struck immediately after coming into the attack.