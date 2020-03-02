Azlan Shah Cup 2020 tournament in Malaysia postponed from April to September in wake of coronavirus outbreak, say organisers

New Delhi: The 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was on Monday pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The Azlan Shah Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from 11 to 18 April, will now be held from 24 September to 3 October, the organisers said in a statement.

The Azlan Shah Cup is the latest sporting event to be effected by the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected 86,000 people.

