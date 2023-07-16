Avinash Sable will make his third appearance in the 2023 Diamond League with the the elite athletics series moving to the Silesia Stadium in Poland. The 28-year-old had finished fifth in men’s 3000m steeplechase event during the Stockholm leg on 2nd July, clocking 8 minutes 21.88 seconds, earning him four qualification points. Earlier, at Rabat in May, Sable had finished 10th with a time of 8:17.18s which is his season’s best.

The Polish meet, to be held on July 16, will boast of a strong field including Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic, World, and Diamond League champion, 2019 Diamond League champion Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale, and Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot.

The Diamond League event in Poland comes before the action and focus moves to the World Championships next month. Jakob Ingebrigtsen (men’s 1500m), Gianmarco Tamberi, and Mutaz Essa Barshim (men’s high jump), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (women’s 100m hurdles) form a select group of Olympic champions appearing in Poland.

Men’s 100m and women’s 100m hurdles world champions Fred Kerley and Tobi Amusan respectively will also be seen in action.

Yulimar Rojas (women’s triple jump), Wayde van Niekerk (men’s 400m), Mondo Duplantis (men’s pole vault) and Ryan Crouser (men’s shot put) will headline their events.

When is Avinash Sable’s event at Silesia Diamond League in Poland?

The men’s 3000m steeplechase event featuring Avinash Sable gets underway at 4:57 PM local time which is 8:27 PM IST on 16 July.

Where to watch Avinash Sable at Silesia Diamond League in Poland?

All the action of the 2023 Polish Diamond League from Silesia Stadium will be broadcast LIVE and exclusively on JioCinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.