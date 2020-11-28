Australia's Kaylee McKeown breaks 200m short-course backstroke world record at nationals
The Australian short-course championships are being held in virtual format this year due to Covid-19, with swimmers competing at the same time in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Hobart.
Sydney: Olympic hopeful Kaylee McKeown set a new 200m backstroke short-course world record at the Australian national championships, officials said Saturday.
The teenager clocked a blistering 1:58.94 to smash Hungarian Katinka Hosszu's 2014 mark of 1:59.23.
"Short-course is something we don't get to very often so I was excited to see what I could put up after some solid training this year," said McKeown.
"I headed over to my teammates and my coach and they said, 'you just got a world-record, and I was like, what?' I didn't actually know till a few minutes later."
The Australian short-course championships are being held in virtual format this year due to COVID-19 , with swimmers competing at the same time in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Hobart.
The titles started on Thursday, with McKeown setting her record in Brisbane on Friday evening, although Swimming Australia only tweeted the result on Saturday.
The 19-year-old is a strong prospect for Australia's Olympic team for Tokyo next year, having won silver in the 200m backstroke at last year's long-course world championships in South Korea.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack handed two-year ban in accidental doping case
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack was found guilty of accidental doping and was given a two-year ban that expires days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.
Former Olympic champion Roland Schoeman faces extended ban over doping offence
The South African was training to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he tested positive for GW501516 last year.
SFI holds webinars for swimmers focused on developing winning mindset, learning new techniques
The Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted competitive training starting 15 October and swimmers across select states that have resumed activities have been slowly but steadily getting back to the sport.