You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Australian tennis great Rod Laver among voices dissenting against proposed Davis Cup reforms

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 11, 2018 18:37:00 IST

Sydney: Four generations of Australian Davis Cup captains and players, led by Rod Laver, John Newcombe and Lleyton Hewitt, united Saturday to oppose proposed reforms, saying they will ruin an historic tournament.

Currently, the Davis Cup is structured around a 16-nation World Group, contested over four weekends during the year. The remaining countries are then divided into three regional zones.

Rod Laver was of the opinion that the proposed reforms would ruin the very fabric of the 118-year-old tournament. AFP

Rod Laver was of the opinion that the proposed reforms would ruin the very fabric of the 118-year-old tournament. AFP

But the International Tennis Federation wants the event reduced to a season-ending World Cup of Tennis final featuring 18 countries, which it says will allow it to attract more top players.

The proposal must win approval at the federation's annual general meeting in Orlando, Florida this month.

Australia is the second most successful team in Davis Cup history behind the United States, winning the coveted title 28 times, and while Tennis Australia acknowledges reform is needed, it is against the current plans.

"It takes away too much of what makes the Davis Cup unique and special, especially the home and away aspect of the competition," it said on Saturday.

It has enlisted a who's who of Australian greats in opposition, led by Laver, who played Davis Cup from 1959-1973, winning between 1959–62 and in 1973.

"The ties I played in for Australia, both at home and abroad, remain among my most cherished tennis memories," said Laver, widely seen as one of the greatest players ever.

"I want players from all nations to continue to enjoy similar feelings when they represent their countries.

"Proposed changes to the format need to be subject to the widest possible consultation and agreement, to ensure there are no unintended consequences that could impact the great traditions of the Davis Cup," he added.

Newcombe, Davis Cup captain for six years from 1994 and five-time champion as a player, was more strident in his criticism, calling the plan "a recipe for the death of the Davis Cup as we know it".

"The Davis Cup is 118 years old and was the forerunner that made tennis into an international sport," he said.

"It is too important for tennis to just let it become another event on the calendar that has no real meaning."

Fellow former Davis Cup captain Neale Fraser called the current proposals "disastrous" while Hewitt said it was little more than "a money grab" that ignored the tournament's history.

The reform drive has been boosted by a $3 billion partnership from investment group Kosmos, founded by Barcelona football star Gerard Pique.

"While evolution is required it should be to the benefit of all countries involved and not just a financial opportunity," said another former captain and champion John Newcombe.

"Change is logical and acceptable but if you turn a competition on its head, you lose the very definition of what makes it great."

Others opposing the plans include Pat Rafter, Pat Cash, Wally Masur and Todd Woodbridge.

Earlier this week, ITF chief David Haggerty insisted the project would drive tennis's global development for years to come and that many nations were in favour.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 18:37 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores