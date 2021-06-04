Australian sides pull out of AFC Champions League after schedule rejig due to COVID-19
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the withdrawals, but did not give any explanation.
Australian sides Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar have pulled out of the Asian Champions League, organisers said Friday, after an A-League overhaul caused scheduling clashes.
However it came hours after the A-League said its finals schedule had been rejigged to run from 11-26 June, because of coronavirus restrictions prompted by an outbreak in Victoria state.
Brisbane were due to face Philippine team Kaya FC-Iloilo on 20 June in the Champions League preliminary round, and Melbourne were to play Japan's Cerezo Osaka the following day.
Sydney had a group stage match against South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors scheduled for June 26.
