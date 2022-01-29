Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 13 with focus on the women's final.

Hello! On the penultimate day of the 2022 Australian Open, our focus, and that of plenty of Australians, will be on the women's final featuring local hope Ashleigh Barty and American Danielle Collins. It will be followed by an all-Aussie men's doubles final that will put Max Purcell/Matt Ebden up against wildcards Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios.

Ashleigh Barty closes the first set out with an ace and 15 of the last 22 points. She is yet to drop a set this fortnight and Collins would need something special to stage another comeback

📸 In attendance for the women's final are: Olympic champion Aussie swimmer Ian Thorpe and actor Russell Crowe #AusOpen Live: https://t.co/n1VbQTUzxN pic.twitter.com/njNsLSlO5t

Collins stops the run with a hold and now Barty serves for the opening set. Starts with a big serve, follows it up with a forehand winner and then another big out wide. Set points! And she gets the job done with an ace down the T. SET!

A loose service game from Barty and Collins capitalises. Two break point chances for the American. Barty saves one with an ace down the T. She goes after the second serve on second break point and all-out attack helps her to a smash put away. BREAK!

Barty has the opportunity to break right back and it goes begging. Barty has the chance to make Collins play a volley but she finds the net on the backhand. Another chance though as Collins misses. She is certainly very animated now. Serve into the body and a lengthy rally ensues. Barty does well to open the court up but misses a straightforward volley. That was there for the taking. Could be a decisive point. On deuce, Barty goes for too much on the return and Collins has the chance to hold. And she does. Ruthless backhands once again and she consolidates the break

Hear her roar 💥💪 Danielle Collins breaks Ash Barty and consolidates for a 3-0 lead in the second after dropping the first. #AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/58FOnT0rqy

Comfortable and quick holds for both players. Collins with her trademark yells towards the box after each point. She has turned things around after dropping that first set. Not allowing Barty to get in and more importantly, being more aggressive

This has flipped rather remarkably and disastrously for the local crowd. Barty making plenty of errors and Collins barely missing. She serves for the second set on the back of a double break. But Barty keeping herself in it with a forehand down the line but sends the next one long. It is 30-30. A deep slice backhand into Collins' backhand and Barty has a chance to break. Crowd gets behind her. BREAK! A deep return into the backhand and Collins nets it. The American still in command though

Barty races off to 40-0 with comfortable points. And then Collins thunders a huge forehand deep into the court and allows no time to react. At 40-15, much of the same and Ash nets the backhand. Barty does hold in the end as Collins sends her forehand long

Preview: World number one Ashleigh Barty will look to become the first Australian woman for 44 years to win her home Grand Slam Saturday, but to do it she needs to get past a rejuvenated Danielle Collins in the form of her life.

American Collins faces a daunting task in the women's singles final on Rod Laver Arena in front of Barty's fiercely partisan Australian Open crowd. But the resurgent American is ready to tackle the top seed, and clear favourite.

Collins was in "the zone" and almost flawless as she pummelled Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek into submission in the semi-final.

Now the 28-year-old knows if she can find the same sweet spot on Saturday that she has a huge chance.

The big-hitting Collins will need to bring more than just raw power to counter the tactical nous of Barty, who has been rampant so far, winning 20 of 21 sets this year.

Collins has pushed Barty hard in their previous four matches, winning their last encounter in Adelaide 12 months ago in straight sets.

As well as feeling the weight of Collins' fearsome groundstrokes, Barty could also buckle under the expectation at her home Slam.

She is the first Australian woman into the decider in Melbourne since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is aiming to become the first winner since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

The two-time Grand Slam champion -- at the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon in 2021 -- appears relaxed and ready to accept the extra pressure.