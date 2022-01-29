Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 13 with focus on the women's final.
Australian Open Live: Ashleigh Barty takes on Danielle Collins in the women's final. AP
Preview: World number one Ashleigh Barty will look to become the first Australian woman for 44 years to win her home Grand Slam Saturday, but to do it she needs to get past a rejuvenated Danielle Collins in the form of her life.
American Collins faces a daunting task in the women's singles final on Rod Laver Arena in front of Barty's fiercely partisan Australian Open crowd. But the resurgent American is ready to tackle the top seed, and clear favourite.
Collins was in "the zone" and almost flawless as she pummelled Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek into submission in the semi-final.
Now the 28-year-old knows if she can find the same sweet spot on Saturday that she has a huge chance.
The big-hitting Collins will need to bring more than just raw power to counter the tactical nous of Barty, who has been rampant so far, winning 20 of 21 sets this year.
Collins has pushed Barty hard in their previous four matches, winning their last encounter in Adelaide 12 months ago in straight sets.
As well as feeling the weight of Collins' fearsome groundstrokes, Barty could also buckle under the expectation at her home Slam.
She is the first Australian woman into the decider in Melbourne since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is aiming to become the first winner since Chris O'Neil in 1978.
The two-time Grand Slam champion -- at the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon in 2021 -- appears relaxed and ready to accept the extra pressure.