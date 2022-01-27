Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 11 with focus on women's semi-finals.

On Day 11 of the Australian Open, we will focus on the women's semi-finals. Here is the order of play on Rod Laver Arena:

Ashleigh Barty warming up with some cricket. As she does!

The two players waiting to be called out into Rod Laver Arena (image courtesy: SonyLiv)

Ashleigh Barty leads 2-1 in the head-to-head over Madison Keys. She is yet to drop a set in Melbourne this year, Keys has dropped just the one. Women's semi-finals are underway with Keys serving first

Madison Keys won the toss and opted to serve. She has serve put under pressure immediately with Barty once again using the slice so effectively. Keeping it low, pushing Keys around and having her put in plenty of effort into the groundstrokes. Keys hanging in there with plenty of depth on her forehand. And Barty keeps at it. A forehand into the corner and Keys is unable to get it back. Brings up break point. Converted! Picks up the drop shot with plenty of time and whips a forehand cross court winner to break !

A simple hold for both players after a testy start for Keys. A love hold for Ash is followed by Keys getting on board by losing just the one point

Yet another love hold for Ashleigh Barty. Gets the angle on her jumpy serve and then spanks it for a forehand down the line for a perfect one-two. A 129kmph forehand winner for Ash

Keys serving bigger than before but not getting the dividends she would like. Goes for a big forehand down the line over the highest part of the net but finds the net. At 30-30, an error on the backhand and Barty has another break point. Break! A deep ball on to Keys forehand and a mishit hands Barty a second break of serve

Barty sends the backhand long at 30-0 and that is the first point Keys has won on the Ash serve. 10-0 on serve points becomes 10-1 and now 10-2 with Barty sending the forehand long now. 30-30 and that's a possible look in for Keys. Deep serve for Barty, a second serve, and Keys doesn't go into the attack, instead defensively plays the backhand into the net. Yet another error for Barty and that's deuce. The errors coming out of nowhere from Barty. Keys finds the absolute edge of the baseline and it kicks up, Barty errs and a break point for Keys. Saved! Ace! Second ace of the match for Ash to bring it back to deuce. Keys hitting the ball much better now, especially the forehand, but Barty neutralises the threat by pushing her on the backhand. A defensive slice hits the net and Barty has chance to hold. Keys not having it. Puts the pressure on Barty once again and has her play a pass but it goes long instead. Barty with another pin-point serve and then Keys hits the return into the net. Hold.

Barty with another trademark backhand slice that Keys sends into the net while looking to move up. At 15-30, Keys serves a double fault. The first of the match. On two set points, Keys second serve is dispatched for a forehand winner down the line. Set!

Blink and the first set is gone. Barty 6-1. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/luTZJdJceF

Preview: It's women's semifinal day at Melbourne Park with two Americans featured. Madison Keys takes on top-ranked Ash Barty and Danielle Collins will play 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. The winners will meet in a Saturday night championship match.

Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian singles title. The reigning Wimbledon and 2019 French Open champion holds a 2-1 career edge over Keys, including a win the last time they played in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in '19, but she’s wary of the American’s array of shots.

Keys enters the semifinals on a 10-match winning streak and 11 overall this year, matching her entire win total from 2021. Keys won the Adelaide International tournament earlier this month and has another five wins so far at Melbourne Park. Keys, who reached her first Australian Open semifinal as a teenager in 2015.

Collins has tied her best previous performance at Melbourne Park — she reached the semifinals in 2019, her previous best Grand Slam result.

(with inputs from AP)