Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 12 with focus on men's semi-finals.

Rafa making the most of the single break of serve and has taken the first set 6-3 over Matteo Berrettini.

Rafa has more than a foot in yet another Australian Open final. He is ripping big forehands and even bigger backhands - including the biggest of his career (164.03kmph). Berrettini unable to do much with a largely flat game thus far today

We have got a match on our hands! Berrettini with thundering forehands late into the third set and he's kept himself in this. Takes the third set 6-3 and this is the first set he's won over Rafa.

Nadal pinging the baseline and now Berrettini finding the absolute edge of the sideline for a winner to make it 30-15. Clenched fists from Matteo as Nadal watches the ball go by. At 40-15, Nadal with a backhand cross court winner on the return. Moya looks impressed behind the mask. Berrettini hits the net on the backhand and what was shaping up to be a comfortable hold is now on to deuce. Nadal doing wonderfully to keep the point going and looks to rock on the forehand to whip a forehand but doesn't get the timing right. Berrettini with a huge roar as he finds the absolute edge of the court for a forehand winner. Tough hold but you can't expect anything different when playing Rafa, can you?

Crowd erupts after a lovely rally from both players. Berrettini with a drop shot and then a lob, Rafa tries to play it back but only finds the net. Rafa not allowing that momentum to build. Forces Berrettini into a mistake and then an ace bring the game to 30-15. Berrettini's deep slice attempt doesn't work out and we're on to 40-15. Nadal pushes Berrettini sideways and the return goes long

Nadal with an absolutely sublime forehand winners down the line. We've seen this so many times and yet it leaves you in awe. Berrettini goes for too much on a simple forehand and it is 30-30. Rafa gets the approach right but gets the volley all wrong. Not often you see Nadal miss volleys. Berrettini holds as Rafa's return goes wide

From 40-0 up, Nadal is pushed on serve. Berrettini keeps clutching at it and is doing better in this set to put some pressure. But Nadal gets out of it with Matteo's serve return going long

Berrettini with a very well constructed point. Moves Nadal side-to-side and then moves up to the net for a gorgeous drop volley. Berrettini with a GORGEOUS shot! Nadal plays a low, slice return and Matteo moves to the side and rips a forehand winner from around the net. Sweet strike and he closes the game out on the next

Berrettini producing some highlight reel worthy stuff now. A 138kmph forehand winner on the run and it earns an applause from Nadal. 0-30 and does Matteo have a chance here? Berrettini breaks ! He earns three break points, first break points he's had against Rafa, and converts the second with a bullet forehand! Have we got a match!

Nadal was 6-3, 6-2 up last year at the #AusOpen ... and lost vs. Tsitsipas in 5. But... Rafa is 20-0 after winning the first two sets in Grand Slam semifinals.

Berrettini puts pressure on the Nadal serve to open the fourth set but Rafa gets out of it in the end. This is not as straight forward as it was in the first and second. Matteo hitting the forehands bigger and with plenty of zing into it

Preview: Even before he hit his first ball at this year's Australian Open, Rafael Nadal knew he had an open door to set the men's record for most career Grand Slam singles titles.

So far he hasn't let it close.

Nadal plays Matteo Berrettini in one semifinal on Friday at Melbourne Park, knowing he's potentially two match wins from a 21st major title. He's tied for the record of 20 with Roger Federer, who is recovering from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following an 11-day visa saga over his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In the other semifinal, Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of their 2021 Australian Open semifinal. Medvedev won last year's semifinal, then lost to Djokovic in the final.

After Nadal's tough five-set win over Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday, he looked to take away some of the pressure of that 21st major.

"I don't believe that my happiness, my future happiness is going to depend on if I achieve one more Grand Slam than the others, or if the others achieve more Grand Slams than me," Nadal said. "For me, the fact that we are equal at 20 ... the only thing that says is that we share an amazing part of the history of our sport, and for me it's a real honor to be part of it."

Nadal spoke highly of Berrettini, among the players like Tsitsipas and Shapovalov who could replace the Big Three who have dominated the sport for nearly 20 years.

"Matteo, he's one of the best players of the world," Nadal said. "I need to play my 100% and my highest level if I want to keep having chances to fight, to be competitive, and to try to be in the final."

The pair have only played once — Nadal beat the Italian in the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Open in straight sets. Berrettini has matured since, having lost the Wimbledon final last year to Djokovic in four sets. Nadal gives a decade in age to Berrettini — 35 to 25.

U.S. Open champion Medvedev will have to overcome the fatigue from a late-night, 4 hour, 42-minute, five-set comeback win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Russian has a 6-2 lead in career meetings with Tsitsipas, although the Greek player beat Medvedev in straight sets the last time they met in last year's French Open quarterfinals. Tsitsipas advanced to the semis here in much easier fashion, beating Jannick Sinner in straight sets in an afternoon quarterfinal.

Medvedev is two wins away from becoming the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam in the next major tournament after his first.

He wasn't aware.

"Actually, I didn't know this stat . . . it's a great challenge," Medvedev said in a news conference after his quarterfinal win. "It will be history."