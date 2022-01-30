NADA-SMASH!
Djokosmash. pic.twitter.com/L6QUDnq42f— 🎾 (@justtennis_) January 30, 2022
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 14 with focus on the men's final.
First set: Daniil Medvedev 6-2
Just the one point dropped on that serve and Medvedev takes the opening set 6-2 on the back of a double break of serve. It has largely been one-way traffic so far.
Head-to-head: Nadal leads 3-1
Nadal won his first meeting against Medvedev in straightforward fashion. Rest have gone to a deciding set
Hello! And so we have arrived on the final day of the 2022 Australian Open. Our focus today is on the men's final which features Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev. Both men chasing records of their own. Nadal is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam crown and bidding to become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. Medvedev, meanwhile, will collect his second major with a win - couple of months after winning his first at the US Open. No man in the Open Era has won two straight majors to get their tally going.
Nadal 2-6, 5-4 *Medvedev (*denotes next server)
WHAT! Nadal misses a simple, straightforward smash. Smacks it into the net and that is a poor start. Nadal misses a forehand and it is 0-30. Medvedev nets a forehand and it is 15-30. Medvedev with an aggressive point, keeps attacking and moves up to close the point out. Two break point chances. Serve and volley winner saves one. Another powerful volley - great approach shot and then a volley winner. Medvedev finds the absolute edge of the sideline and he has another chance to break. And then a fan interrupts proceedings. What a time to stop play! On break point, Nadal with a drop shot winner. On deuce, Nadal gets a perfect drop again, has the court open and he misses. Big first serve and Medvedev sends it wide. On set point, Nadal slices it into the net. A mishit brings up a fifth break point for Medvedev. And BREAK! Nadal sends his forehand long
Nadal 2-6, 4-3 *Medvedev (*denotes next server)
Once again pressure on Nadal's serve. Medvedev brings the game to 0-30. Nadal finds the outside of the line down the T to make it 15-30. An 18-shot rally goes Medvedev's way and he the opportunity to break back. Medvedev changes flow of the point with a cross backhand and Nadal errs. On break point, Medvedev forces Nadal into a defensive shot that goes long. BREAK!
A 40-shot rally ends with a backhand slice winner!
40th shot of the rally. #nadal#ausopen | https://t.co/rC0MF9EtwE pic.twitter.com/Trf7qARC0z— Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) January 30, 2022
Nadal* 2-6, 3-1 Medvedev (*denotes next server)
A 40-shot rally! FORTY SHOTS! 2956rpm on the backhand slice drop. Maybe a short slice backhand is a better description. It brings up two break points. That was some shot! Medvedev saves one with an ace. Medvedev sends a backhand long and Nadal gets the BREAK!
1-1 in the second set and Medvedev dominating the stats in almost all departments
Medvedev better in just about every category so far.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/yfmPH9tUo4— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 30, 2022
The difference so far
Nadal hasn't served well tonight so far, but Medvedev cutting Nadal's unreturned 1st serve % in half (38% in prev rounds vs 14% so far this match) is still a great indication of how much better a returner Medvedev is than the field— Matthew Willis (@mattracquet) January 30, 2022
Hands up for a double break and a 5-2 lead in the opening set ☝️@DaniilMedwed • #AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/D3oBIbnK0h— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2022
Preview: It'll be a history-making day, one way or the other. Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He’ll have to beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the final to get the mark on his own.
And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.
The US Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.
In the women's doubles final, the top-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will go for their fourth Grand Slam women’s doubles title when they face Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Collins will face Iga Swiatek for a place in the final after the seventh seed ousted Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi in three tough sets.
While only playing five matches, instead of a winners' seven, the 32-year-old said it left her in awe of those that go all the way.
In a repeat of their semi-final in Melbourne last year, world number two Medvedev again mastered fourth-ranked Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach his second straight Australian Open final