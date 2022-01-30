Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 14 with focus on the men's final.

Hello! And so we have arrived on the final day of the 2022 Australian Open. Our focus today is on the men's final which features Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev. Both men chasing records of their own. Nadal is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam crown and bidding to become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. Medvedev, meanwhile, will collect his second major with a win - couple of months after winning his first at the US Open. No man in the Open Era has won two straight majors to get their tally going.

Nadal won his first meeting against Medvedev in straightforward fashion. Rest have gone to a deciding set

Just the one point dropped on that serve and Medvedev takes the opening set 6-2 on the back of a double break of serve. It has largely been one-way traffic so far.

Hands up for a double break and a 5-2 lead in the opening set ☝️ @DaniilMedwed • #AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/D3oBIbnK0h

Nadal hasn't served well tonight so far, but Medvedev cutting Nadal's unreturned 1st serve % in half (38% in prev rounds vs 14% so far this match) is still a great indication of how much better a returner Medvedev is than the field

Medvedev better in just about every category so far. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/yfmPH9tUo4

1-1 in the second set and Medvedev dominating the stats in almost all departments

Nadal gets out of the cage with Medvedev knocking on the door once again. A 191kmph serve at 30-30 sets up game point and then he sees the ball go long from the Russian's racket

A 40-shot rally! FORTY SHOTS! 2956rpm on the backhand slice drop. Maybe a short slice backhand is a better description. It brings up two break points. That was some shot! Medvedev saves one with an ace. Medvedev sends a backhand long and Nadal gets the BREAK!

Once again pressure on Nadal's serve. Medvedev brings the game to 0-30. Nadal finds the outside of the line down the T to make it 15-30. An 18-shot rally goes Medvedev's way and he the opportunity to break back. Medvedev changes flow of the point with a cross backhand and Nadal errs. On break point, Medvedev forces Nadal into a defensive shot that goes long. BREAK!

Break point for Rafa after a 14-shot rally. Second serve and Nadal BREAKS! Medvedev slips on the baseline slightly, Nadal sees it and plays a drop shot. Medvedev scrambles but is unable to get to it

WHAT! Nadal misses a simple, straightforward smash. Smacks it into the net and that is a poor start. Nadal misses a forehand and it is 0-30. Medvedev nets a forehand and it is 15-30. Medvedev with an aggressive point, keeps attacking and moves up to close the point out. Two break point chances. Serve and volley winner saves one. Another powerful volley - great approach shot and then a volley winner. Medvedev finds the absolute edge of the sideline and he has another chance to break. And then a fan interrupts proceedings. What a time to stop play! On break point, Nadal with a drop shot winner. On deuce, Nadal gets a perfect drop again, has the court open and he misses. Big first serve and Medvedev sends it wide. On set point, Nadal slices it into the net. A mishit brings up a fifth break point for Medvedev. And BREAK ! Nadal sends his forehand long

Preview: It'll be a history-making day, one way or the other. Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He’ll have to beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the final to get the mark on his own.

And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.

The US Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

In the women's doubles final, the top-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will go for their fourth Grand Slam women’s doubles title when they face Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

