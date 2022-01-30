live

Australian Open 2022 Live Score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, Men's Final: Nadal breaks in second set

Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 14 with focus on the men's final.

FP Sports January 30, 2022 13:21:47 IST
Rafael Nadal takes on Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:58 (IST)

NADA-SMASH!

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:54 (IST)

Nadal 2-6, 5-4 *Medvedev (*denotes next server)

WHAT! Nadal misses a simple, straightforward smash. Smacks it into the net and that is a poor start. Nadal misses a forehand and it is 0-30. Medvedev nets a forehand and it is 15-30. Medvedev with an aggressive point, keeps attacking and moves up to close the point out. Two break point chances. Serve and volley winner saves one. Another powerful volley - great approach shot and then a volley winner. Medvedev finds the absolute edge of the sideline and he has another chance to break. And then a fan interrupts proceedings. What a time to stop play! On break point, Nadal with a drop shot winner. On deuce, Nadal gets a perfect drop again, has the court open and he misses. Big first serve and Medvedev sends it wide. On set point, Nadal slices it into the net. A mishit brings up a fifth break point for Medvedev. And BREAK! Nadal sends his forehand long

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:40 (IST)

Nadal* 2-6, 5-3 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Break point for Rafa after a 14-shot rally. Second serve and Nadal BREAKS! Medvedev slips on the baseline slightly, Nadal sees it and plays a drop shot. Medvedev scrambles but is unable to get to it

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:34 (IST)

Nadal 2-6, 4-3 *Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Once again pressure on Nadal's serve. Medvedev brings the game to 0-30. Nadal finds the outside of the line down the T to make it 15-30. An 18-shot rally goes Medvedev's way and he the opportunity to break back. Medvedev changes flow of the point with a cross backhand and Nadal errs. On break point, Medvedev forces Nadal into a defensive shot that goes long. BREAK!

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:26 (IST)

A 40-shot rally ends with a backhand slice winner!

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:23 (IST)

Nadal* 2-6, 3-1 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

A 40-shot rally! FORTY SHOTS! 2956rpm on the backhand slice drop. Maybe a short slice backhand is a better description. It brings up two break points. That was some shot! Medvedev saves one with an ace. Medvedev sends a backhand long and Nadal gets the BREAK!

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:17 (IST)

Nadal 2-6, 2-1 *Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Nadal gets out of the cage with Medvedev knocking on the door once again. A 191kmph serve at 30-30 sets up game point and then he sees the ball go long from the Russian's racket

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:12 (IST)

1-1 in the second set and Medvedev dominating the stats in almost all departments

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:06 (IST)

The difference so far

Jan 30, 2022 - 15:00 (IST)

First set: Daniil Medvedev 6-2

Just the one point dropped on that serve and Medvedev takes the opening set 6-2 on the back of a double break of serve. It has largely been one-way traffic so far. 

Preview: It'll be a history-making day, one way or the other. Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He’ll have to beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the final to get the mark on his own.

And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.

The US Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

In the women's doubles final, the top-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will go for their fourth Grand Slam women’s doubles title when they face Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Updated Date: January 30, 2022 15:25:35 IST

