live

Australian Open Highlights, women's semi-finals: Collins thrashes Swiatek, to face Barty in final

Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 11 with focus on women's semi-finals.

FP Sports January 27, 2022 17:00:07 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Australian Open Highlights, women's semi-finals: Collins thrashes Swiatek, to face Barty in final

Iga Swiatek takes on Danielle Collins in the second Australian Open semi-final. Images: AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Jan 27, 2022 - 17:12 (IST)

We have our women's final: Danielle Collins vs Ashleigh Barty. Tomorrow we will focus on the men's semi-finals:

Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev

Jan 27, 2022 - 17:07 (IST)

Danielle Collins is into the final

Jan 27, 2022 - 17:05 (IST)

Danielle Collins is into the final

Danielle Collins has been to the last-four before and now she is into the final for the very first time. That was a ruthless performance, a complete domination of Iga Swiatek to win 6-4, 6-1. Up next: Ashleigh Barty

Jan 27, 2022 - 17:00 (IST)

Collins 6-4, 6-1 Swiatek (* denotes next server)

Collins with a ruthless forehand winner on the return, moving up and going cross and Swiatek can only look at it go. Swiatek with a wry smile at the sheer helplessness of it all. Two match points for Collins. One saved with Swiatek thrashing a forehand and then moving up for the backhand winner. Another chance remains. Collins, once again, jumps up and attacks the second serve. Swiatek sends her backhand well long and Collins wins 6-4, 6-1

Jan 27, 2022 - 16:57 (IST)

Collins 6-4, 5-1 *Swiatek (* denotes next server)

If things weren't going Swiatek's way, Collins serving much bigger and better this set has made things even tougher. Finds the deep edge of the line on the second serve to make it 40-15. And then closes the game out by dispatching a short ball at the net

Jan 27, 2022 - 16:53 (IST)

Collins* 6-4, 4-1 Swiatek (* denotes next server)

At 30-30, Collins gets her footing wrong and has to play a poor drop shot in the end. Swiatek runs forward and finishes the point out. Follows it up with a big serve down the T which produces an error. Swiatek is up on the board in the second

Jan 27, 2022 - 16:49 (IST)

Collins 6-4, 4-0 *Swiatek (* denotes next server)

Collins put under a touch of bother on the serve but gets out of the jam in the end. A 172kmph first serve produces a short return and Collins rides forward to thrash a forehand winner.  

Jan 27, 2022 - 16:43 (IST)

Collins* 6-4, 3-0 Swiatek (* denotes next server)

This is just one-way traffic. Collins ripping big on serve return, one after another and Swiatek has no answer. At 0-40, Collins dispatches the serve for a forehand winner and Swiatek looks to be lost out there. Like a deer in front of a car. Collins is the car.

Jan 27, 2022 - 16:38 (IST)

Collins* 6-4, 1-0 Swiatek (* denotes next server)

Feeling of deja vu at the start of the second set. Collins thundering some huge backhand winners, going after the Swiatek serve and reaping early benefit with the break

Jan 27, 2022 - 16:36 (IST)

First set: Danielle Collins 6-4

Danielle Collins is one set away from her maiden Grand Slam final. She has been in sublime touch but for an errant serve while trying to close the set out. Iga Swiatek doesn't look to be out of it completely

Load More

Preview: It's women's semifinal day at Melbourne Park with two Americans featured. Madison Keys takes on top-ranked Ash Barty and Danielle Collins will play 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. The winners will meet in a Saturday night championship match.

Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian singles title. The reigning Wimbledon and 2019 French Open champion holds a 2-1 career edge over Keys, including a win the last time they played in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in '19, but she’s wary of the American’s array of shots.

Keys enters the semifinals on a 10-match winning streak and 11 overall this year, matching her entire win total from 2021. Keys won the Adelaide International tournament earlier this month and has another five wins so far at Melbourne Park. Keys, who reached her first Australian Open semifinal as a teenager in 2015.

Collins has tied her best previous performance at Melbourne Park — she reached the semifinals in 2019, her previous best Grand Slam result.

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: January 27, 2022 17:15:17 IST

TAGS:

also read

Australian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek proud of Slam fightback in semi-final foray
Sports

Australian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek proud of Slam fightback in semi-final foray

Just 20, the consistent Polish seventh seed proved too resilient for gutsy veteran Kaia Kanepi, ending the unseeded Estonian's surprise Melbourne Park run 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in a exhausting 3hr 1min.

Australian Open 2022: Title wins teach Danielle Collins to 'ride out highs and lows'
Sports

Australian Open 2022: Title wins teach Danielle Collins to 'ride out highs and lows'

The American staged a comeback to halt giant-killing Danish teenager Clara Tauson and keep alive dreams of bettering her last-four Australian Open heroics in 2019

Australian Open 2022: Tsitsipas demolishes Sinner; Collins, Swiatek into semi-finals
Sports

Australian Open 2022: Tsitsipas demolishes Sinner; Collins, Swiatek into semi-finals

Tsitsipas didn't face a break point and converted all four he got on Sinner's serve in the match that lasted just over two hours