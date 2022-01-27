Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 11 with focus on women's semi-finals.

On Day 11 of the Australian Open, we will focus on the women's semi-finals. Here is the order of play on Rod Laver Arena:

Just 26 minutes is all Barty needed to take the first set 6-1 and has now won 11 straight sets. Keys not getting going just yet and not finding the free strokeplay that defines her. Barty with 7 winners, 4 unforced. Keys with three winners and 14 unforced

Barty beats Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour. Barty becomes the first home player to reach the final of the Australian Open women's singles since Wendy Turnbull in 1980

Danielle Collins is one set away from her maiden Grand Slam final. She has been in sublime touch but for an errant serve while trying to close the set out. Iga Swiatek doesn't look to be out of it completely

Danielle Collins has been to the last-four before and now she is into the final for the very first time. That was a ruthless performance, a complete domination of Iga Swiatek to win 6-4, 6-1. Up next: Ashleigh Barty

Feeling of deja vu at the start of the second set. Collins thundering some huge backhand winners, going after the Swiatek serve and reaping early benefit with the break .

This is just one-way traffic. Collins ripping big on serve return, one after another and Swiatek has no answer. At 0-40, Collins dispatches the serve for a forehand winner and Swiatek looks to be lost out there. Like a deer in front of a car. Collins is the car.

Collins put under a touch of bother on the serve but gets out of the jam in the end. A 172kmph first serve produces a short return and Collins rides forward to thrash a forehand winner.

At 30-30, Collins gets her footing wrong and has to play a poor drop shot in the end. Swiatek runs forward and finishes the point out. Follows it up with a big serve down the T which produces an error. Swiatek is up on the board in the second

If things weren't going Swiatek's way, Collins serving much bigger and better this set has made things even tougher. Finds the deep edge of the line on the second serve to make it 40-15. And then closes the game out by dispatching a short ball at the net

Collins with a ruthless forehand winner on the return, moving up and going cross and Swiatek can only look at it go. Swiatek with a wry smile at the sheer helplessness of it all. Two match points for Collins. One saved with Swiatek thrashing a forehand and then moving up for the backhand winner. Another chance remains. Collins, once again, jumps up and attacks the second serve. Swiatek sends her backhand well long and Collins wins 6-4, 6-1

The fairytale run continues for Danielle Collins ✨ The American delivers an emphatic 6-4 6-1 victory to upset 7th seed Iga Swiatek and advance to her maiden Grand Slam final. 🎥: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis #AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/NTeCwykXlE

Collins: "To play against the No. 1 player in the world in her home country, I think it's going to be really spectacular ... Looking forward to battling away with Ash" Last player to beat Barty in Australia? Collins in Adelaide, 2021 #AusOpen Live: https://t.co/8XK2UvgRAM pic.twitter.com/yiqlFT1hsa

We have our women's final: Danielle Collins vs Ashleigh Barty. Tomorrow we will focus on the men's semi-finals:

Preview: It's women's semifinal day at Melbourne Park with two Americans featured. Madison Keys takes on top-ranked Ash Barty and Danielle Collins will play 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. The winners will meet in a Saturday night championship match.

Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian singles title. The reigning Wimbledon and 2019 French Open champion holds a 2-1 career edge over Keys, including a win the last time they played in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in '19, but she’s wary of the American’s array of shots.

Keys enters the semifinals on a 10-match winning streak and 11 overall this year, matching her entire win total from 2021. Keys won the Adelaide International tournament earlier this month and has another five wins so far at Melbourne Park. Keys, who reached her first Australian Open semifinal as a teenager in 2015.

Collins has tied her best previous performance at Melbourne Park — she reached the semifinals in 2019, her previous best Grand Slam result.

(with inputs from AP)