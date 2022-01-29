Ash Barty continues in the speech

"To my team, wow! I have said numerous times I am so lucky to have so many people here who love and support me.

"Mum, dad and my sisters, I am an incredibly fortunate and lucky girl to have so much love in my corner.

"No one has changed in our team, we are the best in the business and I can't thank you for all the time you put into me.

"As an Aussie the most important part of this is being able to share it and you guys have been nothing short of exceptional. This crowd is one of the most fun I have ever played in front of - you relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis! Against a champion like Danielle I had to bring that today."

"This is a dream come true to me and I am so proud to be an Aussie, so thank you so much everyone - we will see you next time!"