Australian Open Highlights, Women's Final: Ashleigh Barty beats Danielle Collins for third major title
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 13 with focus on the women's final.
Highlights
ASHLEIGH BARTY IS THE CHAMPION!
Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's 44-year wait for a women's champion on home soil. She beats Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 coming from 1-5 down in the second set. And she wins the title without dropping a set!
First set: Ashleigh Barty 6-3
Ashleigh Barty closes the first set out with an ace and 15 of the last 22 points. She is yet to drop a set this fortnight and Collins would need something special to stage another comeback
Hello! On the penultimate day of the 2022 Australian Open, our focus, and that of plenty of Australians, will be on the women's final featuring local hope Ashleigh Barty and American Danielle Collins. It will be followed by an all-Aussie men's doubles final that will put Max Purcell/Matt Ebden up against wildcards Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios.
Ash Barty continues in the speech
"To my team, wow! I have said numerous times I am so lucky to have so many people here who love and support me.
"Mum, dad and my sisters, I am an incredibly fortunate and lucky girl to have so much love in my corner.
"No one has changed in our team, we are the best in the business and I can't thank you for all the time you put into me.
"As an Aussie the most important part of this is being able to share it and you guys have been nothing short of exceptional. This crowd is one of the most fun I have ever played in front of - you relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis! Against a champion like Danielle I had to bring that today."
"This is a dream come true to me and I am so proud to be an Aussie, so thank you so much everyone - we will see you next time!"
Presentation ceremony: Ashleigh Barty
"Thank you everyone so much, I have to say congratulations to Danielle, it has been an amazing fortnight for you, I know you will be fighting for many more of these in the future.
"I am a little stumped, I would love to thank everyone who does so much work behind the scenes - it takes a real big village to put on an event like this, this tournament has been one of my favourite experiences, so thank you so much for that.
"To all the umpires, ball kids, everyone who makes it so easy for us players to do what we do - you guys makes it seamless and without you we'd be lost!"
Presentation ceremony: Danielle Collins
"First I think I owe a big congratulations to Ash on a phenomenal two weeks and phenomenal couple of years.
"I really admire you as the player you are, the variety in your game and hopefully I can implement some of that into mine.
"We wouldn't be standing here without all of the awesome people behind this tournament, it is one of my favourite events to compete at and I am so grateful, it is a childhood dream of mine - I think this is most of the players' favourite Grand Slams."
What a beautiful moment!
Barty, Evonne and Daphne. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/5BLkPX7HBB— Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) January 29, 2022
Collins: "Big congrats to Ash on a phenomenal 2 weeks here & a phenomenal couple of years. It’s been tremendous to watch her climb the rankings to #1 & live out her dream. I really admire you as the player you are & variety of your game & hopefully I can implement some of that into mine"
"I really admire you [@ashbarty] as the player that you are."— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2022
All class from Danielle Collins 🤝#AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/PAGzTmL5ls
Surprise! Aussie legend and Barty's mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley to present the trophies
Ash's face upon seeing Evonne 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/OW6yIsho8l— The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 29, 2022
First person to get a hug from Barty was her first pro doubles partner Casey Dellacqua
A huge hug and a kiss on the forehand for Casey Dellacqua, Barty's first pro doubles partner, the woman who played such a huge role in her journey into (and out of, and back into) this sport.— The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 29, 2022
Cheers Case. pic.twitter.com/FwQhv1j2Tp
THE ROAR!
The roar. 🦁 @ashbarty #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3sgLHUo9PB— Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) January 29, 2022
ASH BARTY 'YOU ROCK! Well done!'
What a player Ash Barty is! Australia lives again…@AustralianOpen #BeautyMate pic.twitter.com/b32T9FHFP4— Rob Koenig (@RobKoenigTennis) January 29, 2022
Preview: World number one Ashleigh Barty will look to become the first Australian woman for 44 years to win her home Grand Slam Saturday, but to do it she needs to get past a rejuvenated Danielle Collins in the form of her life.
American Collins faces a daunting task in the women's singles final on Rod Laver Arena in front of Barty's fiercely partisan Australian Open crowd. But the resurgent American is ready to tackle the top seed, and clear favourite.
Collins was in "the zone" and almost flawless as she pummelled Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek into submission in the semi-final.
Now the 28-year-old knows if she can find the same sweet spot on Saturday that she has a huge chance.
The big-hitting Collins will need to bring more than just raw power to counter the tactical nous of Barty, who has been rampant so far, winning 20 of 21 sets this year.
Collins has pushed Barty hard in their previous four matches, winning their last encounter in Adelaide 12 months ago in straight sets.
As well as feeling the weight of Collins' fearsome groundstrokes, Barty could also buckle under the expectation at her home Slam.
She is the first Australian woman into the decider in Melbourne since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is aiming to become the first winner since Chris O'Neil in 1978.
The two-time Grand Slam champion -- at the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon in 2021 -- appears relaxed and ready to accept the extra pressure.
