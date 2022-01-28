Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 12 with focus on men's semi-finals.

Rafa making the most of the single break of serve and has taken the first set 6-3 over Matteo Berrettini.

Rafa has more than a foot in yet another Australian Open final. He is ripping big forehands and even bigger backhands - including the biggest of his career (164.03kmph). Berrettini unable to do much with a largely flat game thus far today

We have got a match on our hands! Berrettini with thundering forehands late into the third set and he's kept himself in this. Takes the third set 6-3 and this is the first set he's won over Rafa.

Nadal is through to his sixth Australian Open, 29th major appearance on a Sunday and quest for No. 21 is alive. He beats Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in just under three hours

The second semi-final features Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. They have a history and that makes the match up plenty of fun. To jog your memory, Medvedev called Tsitsipas a "bullshit Russian" and asked him to "shut your f*** up" after a heated exchange at the net in Miami.

Medvedev takes the opening set 7-6 (5) with six of the last seven points on tiebreak. Both players stingy on serve for the large portion of the set before Medvedev had plethora of chances which he couldn't convert.

Stefanos Tsitsipas makes it one set all! Daniil Medvedev with a miserable serve effort in the ninth game and Tsitsipas comes back to hold on the third set point chance. That was a very dramatic end to the set

After both players had near-perfect serve efforts in the third set, Medvedev makes Tsitsipas pay for an errant game in the 10th. Converts second of three set points and he is two sets to one up

Stepping away from the feline references, it is on serve in the third set so far.

Tsitsipas with a gorgeous angled volley on deuce. That was some shot and he's been exceptional at the net the entire match. But Medvedev keeps coming back, forgetting the point, forgetting his frustration earlier. Thumping forehand and Tsitsipas is unable to get the ball back. On to deuce again. Big serve out wide opens the court up and the short reply is dispatched with disdain. Tsitsipas holds after Medvedev sends the forehand return long

After having his serve pushed in the previous game, a less stressful game this time around. Tsitsipas once again opening the court up with a serve out wide and closing the game out with a simple volley

A love hold from Medvedev and he is going about his business comfortably and without fuss. Just the way he would like.

Cahill announces that now there's a tournament referee under the Tsitsipas box along with Eva Asderaki-Moore who is Greek

Tsitsipas serving to stay in the third set. Medvedev with a gorgeous drop shot out of nowhere, catches Tsitsipas off guard completely. Follows it up with a backhand pass with Stefanos moving up. At 0-30, Tsitsipas sends his forehand wide. And that is three set points. One saved with a big serve and Medvedev doing too much with it. On the second, Medvedev smashes and Tsitsipas is unable to get it back. SET!

Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal it is then. Medvedev denied Djokovic the 21st Grand Slam titles accolade but can he stop Nadal on Sunday? Both men going for records as well. Nadal the 21st. And Medvedev hoping to become the first man in Open Era to win a second Grand Slam right after winning his first. Should be a cracking contest - a repeat of their 2019 US Open final where Nadal got pushed from out of nowhere. Before that, we have the women's final tomorrow where Ashleigh Barty faces Danielle Collins. That gets going at 2 PM IST / 7.30 PM AEDT. Until tomorrow, it is goodbye!

Preview: Even before he hit his first ball at this year's Australian Open, Rafael Nadal knew he had an open door to set the men's record for most career Grand Slam singles titles.

So far he hasn't let it close.

Nadal plays Matteo Berrettini in one semifinal on Friday at Melbourne Park, knowing he's potentially two match wins from a 21st major title. He's tied for the record of 20 with Roger Federer, who is recovering from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following an 11-day visa saga over his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In the other semifinal, Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of their 2021 Australian Open semifinal. Medvedev won last year's semifinal, then lost to Djokovic in the final.

After Nadal's tough five-set win over Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday, he looked to take away some of the pressure of that 21st major.

"I don't believe that my happiness, my future happiness is going to depend on if I achieve one more Grand Slam than the others, or if the others achieve more Grand Slams than me," Nadal said. "For me, the fact that we are equal at 20 ... the only thing that says is that we share an amazing part of the history of our sport, and for me it's a real honor to be part of it."

Nadal spoke highly of Berrettini, among the players like Tsitsipas and Shapovalov who could replace the Big Three who have dominated the sport for nearly 20 years.

"Matteo, he's one of the best players of the world," Nadal said. "I need to play my 100% and my highest level if I want to keep having chances to fight, to be competitive, and to try to be in the final."

The pair have only played once — Nadal beat the Italian in the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Open in straight sets. Berrettini has matured since, having lost the Wimbledon final last year to Djokovic in four sets. Nadal gives a decade in age to Berrettini — 35 to 25.

U.S. Open champion Medvedev will have to overcome the fatigue from a late-night, 4 hour, 42-minute, five-set comeback win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Russian has a 6-2 lead in career meetings with Tsitsipas, although the Greek player beat Medvedev in straight sets the last time they met in last year's French Open quarterfinals. Tsitsipas advanced to the semis here in much easier fashion, beating Jannick Sinner in straight sets in an afternoon quarterfinal.

Medvedev is two wins away from becoming the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam in the next major tournament after his first.

He wasn't aware.

"Actually, I didn't know this stat . . . it's a great challenge," Medvedev said in a news conference after his quarterfinal win. "It will be history."