Australian Open badminton: Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy go down to Indonesian top seeds in semi-finals

Sports IANS May 12, 2018 15:22:42 IST

Sydney: The Indian challenge ended at the Australian Open badminton tournament as the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy suffered a defeat in the semi-final on Saturday.

File image of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy. AP

The third-seeded Indian pair went down against top-seeded Indonesian pair of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto 17-21, 15-21 in the 39-minute affair.

The Indian pair will take heart from this run in Sydney, being their first semi-final appearance of the year, but they’ve got a lot to work on ahead of the Thomas Cup later this month.

On Friday, India's Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth bowed out of the tournament after losing their respective men's singles quarter-final matches.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 15:22 PM

