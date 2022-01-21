Australian Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka sweeps past Elina Svitolina to set up Barbora Krejcikova clash
Later Friday, Rafael Nadal will continue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title with a third-round match against No 28 Karen Khachanov.
French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set and a break down against No. 26-seeded Jelena Ostapenko to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time.
The fourth-seeded Krejcikova will next play two-time Australian champion Victoria Azarenka, who defeated seeded Elina Svitolina.
Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka reached the fourth round for the first time since 2016 after overpowering 15th-seeded Svitolina 6-0, 6-2.
Azarenka accumulated nearly twice as many winners, 17, as unforced errors, nine, and never faced a break point. Svitolina made mistake after mistake, 26 unforced errors in all.
Azarenka improved to 5-0 against Svitolina.
The 24th-seeded Azarenka won the title at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, and she also has been the runner-up at the US Open three times, most recently in 2020.
Since a quarter-final run in Australia in 2016, Azarenka lost first-round matches last year and in 2019, and missed the hard-court tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
In other results on Day 5, fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat No. 28 Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 to move into a fourth-round match against American Jessica Pegula, who beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-6 (3), 6-2.
