Garbiñe Muguruza beat Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4 to open play on Rod Laver Arena.

Melbourne: Garbiñe Muguruza has extended her first-round success record at Melbourne Park. The 2020 Australian Open finalist and winner of the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon tournaments has never lost a first-round match in her now 10th year of competition here.

Muguruza beat Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4 to open play on Rod Laver Arena.

“I am aware, I am aware," Muguzura said, laughing, when asked if she was aware of her perfect streak in first-round matches. ”I am so motivated here . . . you are so nervous when everybody can beat everyone, so very happy I managed to finish it off."

The 20-yaer-old Burel is one of eight women from France to start the main draw at Melbourne Park — the most since 2012.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev is set to begin his attempt to win a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays the last afternoon match on the main court. With Novak Djokovic not playing due to his canceled visa, the Russian has emerged as the men's title favorite.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.