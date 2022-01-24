Australian Open 2022: Danielle Collins grabs quarter-final slot with win over Elise Mertens
It was the first time Collins has rallied from a set down to win back-to-back matches at a Grand Slam tournament
Melbourne, Australia: Danielle Collins is back in the Australian Open quarter-finals after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win over No. 19-seeded Elise Mertens in a match lasting almost three hours Monday in temperatures in the low 30s Celsius (90s Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena.
It was the first time Collins has rallied from a set down to win back-to-back matches at a Grand Slam tournament.
The 28-year-old American also dropped the first set in her third-round win over Clara Tauson.
The No. 27 seed was a semifinalist at the 2019 Australian Open, which remains her best run at a major.
A win over either two-time major winner Simona Halep or French veteran Alize Cornet in the next round would get Collins back into the last four.
“Today it was really physically tough for me,” Collins said. "I played a long match the other day — 2 1/2 hours — and then I played doubles, so I spent about five hours on court.
“I had to make a lot of technical adjustments to make myself comfortable moving around, especially serving."
Collins was aggressive with her ground strokes, hitting 45 winners and and making 41 errors against Mertens. She converted five of her 18 break-point chances and clinched the victory when Mertens, a semifinalist in Australia in 2018, served a double-fault.
In fourth-round men's matches later Monday, U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev was playing Maxime Cressy, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas was scheduled to play No. 20 Taylor Fritz and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic was against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Australian Open 2022: Naomi Osaka 'more comfortable in my skin' after turbulent year
Naomi Osaka had a difficult 2021 in which she revealed she had suffered depression.
Novak Djokovic visa battle against Australian government 'damaging on all fronts': ATP
The ATP statement, however, made clear that Novak Djokovic could have avoided the problem.
Australian Open 2022: Justice has spoken so Novak Djokovic should play, says Rafael Nadal
Regardless of whether or not I agree on some things with Djokovic, without any doubt, justice has spoken," Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday.