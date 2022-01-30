Sports

Australian Open 2022: 'A final of Herculean proportions,' Twitter celebrates Nadal's incredible victory over Medvedev

Nadal now has one more Grand Slam victory than Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three, who have 20 each.

FP Sports January 30, 2022 20:50:09 IST
Rafael Nadal celebrates after after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open men's singles final. AP

Rafael Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles and doing it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost 5 1/2-hour Australian Open final that didn't finish until the early hours of Monday morning.

He was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time.

At 5 hours and 24 minutes, it was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night and was delayed for a while in the second set when a protester jumped onto the court, Nadal also became just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009 and lost four other finals at Melbourne Park before his dramatic win over U.S. Open champion Medvedev. His conversation rate in major finals is now 21 out of 29. Federer and Djokovic each have 20 majors from 31 finals appearances.

His victory was even more remarkable considering Nadal flew to Australia with just two matches under his belt in the second half of 2021 because he was sidelined with a chronic foot injury that can be treated but not cured. He also had a bout of COVID-19.

Let us take a look at some of the reactions to Nadal's dramatic victory on microblogging website Twitter:

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 30, 2022 21:09:22 IST

