Australian Open 2021: Worked all my life for this, says Daniil Medvedev on 'favourite' tag

Melbourne: Red-hot Russian Daniil Medvedev won his 15th straight match Tuesday and said he was relishing being among the favourites at the Australian Open after working "all my life to be one of them".

The world number four has been in blistering form as he looks to lift a maiden Grand Slam title, with 10 of his victories during the win streak against top-10 players.

He blasted past the 63rd-ranked Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena in his bid to become only the third Russian man to win a major title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

"Me, I just try to win matches," said the 24-year-old.

"I get asked this question a lot, so if people consider me as a favourite, it's actually a good job because I worked all my life to be one of them, let's say top players in the world. So I'm happy that I'm part of them right now.

"But you know, you need to win seven matches," he added. "I just won one, so I need to win six more against very strong opponents, all of them."

Medvedev broke the Canadian in the first game and there was no looking back as he overpowered the 30-year-old, dominating from the baseline and forcing the Canadian into 43 unforced errors.

Medvedev, 24, has been knocking on the door of Grand Slam success for some time, reaching the 2019 US Open final - where he lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal - and the last four in New York in 2020.

But he has yet to go beyond the round of 16 in four previous appearances at Melbourne Park.

"I'm feeling confident," he said.

"Winning almost everything in straight sets is important, so I'm feeling confident about myself. I know that I can do well, but a Grand Slam is not an easy thing."

Medvedev will next play either Spain's Roberto Carballes Baenza or Hungary's Attila Balazs, with a potential last-eight meeting with fellow in-form Russian Andrey Rublev beckoning.