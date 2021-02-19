live

Australian Open 2021 LIVE updates: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev eye spot in the final

Australian Open 2021 Semi finals: Follow all the latest updates and the score from the Australian Open semi-final encounter between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev on Firstpost.com's live blog!

FP Sports February 19, 2021 13:09:06 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Daniil Medvedev for a place in the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic. AP

Feb 19, 2021 - 14:31 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Stefanos Tsitsipas tries to end a 25 shot rally with a drop shot, but it has a bit too much bounce on it, and Medvedev gets to it in time to hit a backhand winner down the line. So far, it's looking like both players are more or less evenly match, neither looks close to threatening the other's serve. Medvedev holds to love.

Feb 19, 2021 - 14:27 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev* 1-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas starts off by serving out wide, and then making Medvedev chase after the ball at the other end, before racing towards the net and calmly volleying into the open court. Medvedev claws back a couple of points, but Tsitsipas isn't too worried, it's a comfortable hold

Feb 19, 2021 - 14:24 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Medvedev begins his first service game with a delightful one-two combo, pushing his opponent out wide and then hitting a forehand winner into the empty side of the court. An error apiece makes it 30-15. Tsitsipas hits a forehand long, and Medvedev then wraps up the game with a backhand winner that's just out of the Greek star's reach. 

Feb 19, 2021 - 14:21 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev* 0-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Stefanos Tsitsipas gets us underway after winning the toss and opting to serve, and it's Medvedev who wins the first point of the match, after a Tsitsipas forehand flies long. 15-15 now, as Medvedev is unable to get a backhand return over the net. Three more errors in a row from the Russian see Stefanos hold serve.

Feb 19, 2021 - 14:11 (IST)

Both players are out onto the court!

via GIPHY

Feb 19, 2021 - 14:09 (IST)

Here's how the pair's past encounters have played out!

Feb 19, 2021 - 13:57 (IST)

Who are you backing to win today's match-up? Let us know down below!

Feb 19, 2021 - 13:50 (IST)

Stefanos Tsitsipas' path to the semi-final!

Feb 19, 2021 - 13:32 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev's path to the semi-final!

Feb 19, 2021 - 13:16 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev has a pretty good record against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Melbourne: Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Daniil Medvedev on Friday for a place in the Australian Open final, where eight-time winner Novak Djokovic awaits.

Greece's Tsitsipas once riled Medvedev by calling him "boring", but he now considers the in-form Russian "smart".

The pair first met on court at Miami in 2018 and have played six times, with Medvedev leading their series with five wins.

But Tsitsipas, who came back from two sets down to shock 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, won their last encounter at the ATP Tour Finals in 2019.

A war of words erupted between Tsitsipas and Medvedev after their 2019 clash in Shanghai, when the Greek lashed out at the Russian's "boring" play, with his big serve and relentless baseline rallies.

Tsitsipas has changed his mind now, with the 25-year-old on a 19-match win streak dating back to November.

"Medvedev is going to be a difficult task. He's in very good shape, playing good tennis, playing accurate, playing simple," said Tsitsipas.

"Might have said in the past that he plays boring, but I don't really think he plays boring.

"He just plays extremely smart and outplays you."

'Amazing player'

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas was two sets down and seemed to be heading for defeat against Nadal before launching an astonishing comeback to go through 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5 in four hours and five minutes.

"Stefanos is an amazing player, big serve, great volley," said Medvedev, who beat fellow Russian Andrey Rublev over three sets in his quarter-final.

"Tough to play. I think he's improving physically because maybe two years ago could say, yeah, out of five sets it's maybe not bad to play him. I don't think it's the case right now."

Both men head into the semi-final bidding for a maiden Grand Slam title.

Tsitsipas has never gone beyond a semi-final before, falling to Nadal in the last four at the 2019 Australian Open and to Djokovic at Roland Garros last year.

He has his sights set on becoming the youngest Grand Slam champion since Djokovic won the title at Melbourne Park in 2008 and the first Greek, man or woman, to lift a major trophy.

Medvedev will be playing his first semi in Melbourne as he continues to knock on the door of Grand Slam success, having reached the 2019 US Open final, where he was pipped in five sets by Nadal, and the last four in New York in 2020.

Earlier on Rod Laver Arena on Friday the Czech third seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will face Elise Mertens of Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the second seeds, in the women's doubles final.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: February 19, 2021 14:27:33 IST

