Australian Open 2021: Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev stuns Diego Schwartzman in third round; Osaka, Serena in last 16

Melbourne: Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev pulled off the biggest shock of this year's Australian Open when the world number 114 blitzed eighth seed Diego Schwartzman into submission 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Friday with a barrage of winners.

Karatsev is making his Grand Slam debut at Melbourne Park and is incredibly yet to drop a set as he set up a fourth-round meeting with one of the Canadian pair Denis Shapovalov or Felix Auger-Aliassime, who clash later.

The 27-year-old Russian secret weapon powered 50 winners, including nine aces, past the shell-shocked Argentine who could muster only five of his own in return in a 1 hr 52 minute drubbing.

On nine previous attempts to reach a Grand Slam event, the injury-dogged Russian fell in qualifying but he finally broke through to reach the Australian Open main draw, and is making the most of his opportunity.

"It's an unbelievable feeling, I qualified so I was already very happy," said Karatsev.

In 2017, the Russian struggled with a knee injury suffered while training in Spain and was out for six months.

When Karatsev returned, he struggled to find his form again and when play was suspended almost a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, Karatsev was ranked outside the top 250.

"I've had a lot of worries over the past few years, so I am relieved, overjoyed to be at this stage," he said.

"I had a big knee injury a few years ago, so to be here and represent Russia at the ATP Cup last week really gave me confidence," added Karatsev, who became just the fifth qualifier to reach the last 16 of a Slam in 21 years.

He was part of the victorious Russian ATP Cup team last week along with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev who will both be in third-round action on Saturday.

Osaka downs Ons Jabeur to enter last-16

Naomi Osaka had to deal with a butterfly landing on her nose Friday but was otherwise little bothered as she breezed into the last 16 of the Australian Open and a showdown with last year's runner-up Garbine Muguruza.

The third seed, champion in Melbourne two years ago, gently carried the insect intruder to safety at the side of the court before closing out an easy 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur in 1hr 18min.

Japan's Osaka, who has dropped just 13 games in her opening three matches, is great friends with Jabeur and said playing against her on John Cain Arena was "really fun".

"I was really nervous and scared because I didn't know if she was gonna hit a drop shot on me, so I felt kind of rushed," Osaka said.

She also thanked the fans for attending on the day it was announced that Melbourne would go into five days' lockdown from midnight, meaning stands will be empty from Saturday.

"I hope that you guys enjoyed the match and thanks for coming out today."

Australian Open organisers announced Friday that players would compete in a biosecure "bubble" after the host city was ordered into a snap five-day lockdown, with spectators banned.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza, who lost in the final to Sofia Kenin a year ago, earlier beat Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas 6-1, 6-1 in just 56 minutes to set up the fourth-round clash with Osaka.

Serena through to last-16

Serena Williams overcame an error-strewn start Friday to thwart Anastasia Potapova and ensure her bid for history at the Australian Open continued.

The 23-time Grand Slam had 31 unforced errors but wore down the Russian 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in 97 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to set up a fourth-round showdown with seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

"Definitely good to be in the fourth round," she said.

"I came out of the blocks not like I have been (before). But it's all about surviving and playing better every round."

The 10th seed had been in strong form so far in Melbourne as she chases Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam tally, but was out-of-sorts in an error-strewn start to fall down a break.

But Potapova, 19, had a meltdown trying to serve out the first set with five double faults squandering the golden opportunity.

A refocused Williams then lifted her intensity and won a tiebreak before cruising through the second set.

Williams, the seven-time Australian Open champion, will on Sunday play Sabalenka who thrashed American Ann Li 6-3, 6-1, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.