Australian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal not blaming quarantine after shock ouster
'I'm not the guy that's going to find excuses on that or going to complain about what happened, no. Just accept. I never considered myself an unlucky person at all,' Rafael Nadal said after his ouster.
Melbourne: Spanish great Rafael Nadal said he wouldn't blame quarantine or look for other excuses on Wednesday after his Grand Slam record bid was torpedoed by an inspired Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.
Nadal's hunt for a record 21st major title ended in five sets against the Greek fifth seed, who came back from two sets down to win 3-6, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-5 in 4hr 5min in the quarter-finals.
The 34-year-old was playing his first tournament of the year after back tightness, following a stint in Australian quarantine, kept him out of the ATP Cup team competition.
But he refused to blame the unusual build-up to the coronavirus -disrupted Grand Slam for his surprise defeat.
"We can find excuses or reasons, or maybe this quarantine that we need to be more time in the room than usual," he said.
"But I'm not the guy that's going to find excuses on that or going to complain about what happened, no.
"Just accept. I never considered myself an unlucky person at all. Doesn't matter the injuries that I had. I think I am a very lucky person."
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev both hit out at quarantine after their quarter-final on Tuesday, blaming it for a rash of early-season injuries.
But Nadal dismissed talk of halting the tour, or playing it in a series of "bubbles" to avoid further stints in quarantine, as suggested by Djokovic.
"There are two options: stop the tour or keep going," he said.
"It's tough for the players, of course... but on the other hand, if we stop the tour, why and how and when we will be able to come back? And a lot of jobs gonna suffer a lot."
Nadal added: "We need to think a little bit bigger... we need to find solutions and we need to adapt to this very tough times that we are facing."
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021, men's preview: Can anyone end Novak Djokovic's 'love affair' with Melbourne Park?
Novak Djokovic has won eight times at Melbourne Park in 16 visits going back to his first-ever major in 2008. In the last 10 years, he's won seven times.
Australian Open 2021: From depression to playing in Grand Slam, Rebecca Marino aims to 'inspire' with comeback
Marino was ranked 38 a decade ago before retiring in 2013 due to depression, which was compounded by cruel attacks on social media.
Australian Open 2021: Fans empty stadiums once again but not before highlighting they're essential to tennis
Beyond the record attendances, the finances of the tournaments, it is real people spurring real athletes on to places they wouldn't think existed.