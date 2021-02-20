Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka joins Monica Seles with Open Era record, other stats

Naomi Osaka registered multiple records and milestones following her Australian Open title win on Saturday against Jennifer Brady.

Naomi Osaka won her fourth title in her past eight appearances at a Slam, emerging from what initially was a tight Australian Open final and pulling away by grabbing six consecutive games to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.

With strong serving that produced six aces, Osaka improved to 4-0 in major finals, the first woman to start her career that way since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago. For Osaka, that is part of a 12-0 record so far in the quarterfinals and beyond at the majors.

Osaka is also on a 21-match winning streak that dates to last season. That includes a championship at last year’s US Open. She also won the US Open in 2018, and the Australian Open in 2019.

Osaka registered multiple records and milestones following her Australian Open title win:

# Osaka has not lost a match in over a year. Her last defeat came in the Fed Cup in February 2020. She's now on a 21-match winning streak

# Osaka is the 12th woman in the Open Era to win multiple Australian Open titles

# 16 women, including Naomi, in the Open Era have reached four Slam titles. Osaka joins Serena Williams (23), Venus Williams (7) and Kim Clijsters (4) among the active players

# For the eighth time in the past nine majors the champion is aged 25 years or under

# Osaka is the seventh woman in the Open Era to win the Australian Open from a match point down at one stage. Osaka needed to save two match points to get past Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round. Prior winners: Monica Seles (1991), Jennifer Capriati (2002), Serena (2003 and 2005), Li Na (2014), Angelique Kerber (2016) and Caroline Wozniacki (2018)

# Osaka will rise to World No 2 in the rankings on Monday behind Australia's Ashleigh Barty. Simona Halep drops to No 3

# Over the course of two weeks, Osaka achieved a milestone in 50th Grand Slam victory. After the final, her tally now stands at 53

# Besides being flawless in the finals, Osaka remains unbeaten in the latter stages of a major. She has never lost in the quarters, semi-finals or a final now to go 12-0

# She's improved her record over American players at Slams to 9-4 including the two wins over Brady

