Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka cruises into semi-finals after beating Hsieh Su-wei

Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has advanced to a potential semi-final showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open by overpowering Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2.

Osaka will meet the winner of Tuesday night's quarter-final match between Williams and No 2-seeded Simona Halep. Williams is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title.

Against Hsieh, Osaka hit seven aces, lost only two points on her first serve and was never broken.

Osaka has won 19 consecutive matches, a streak that includes a US Open title in September. The streak also includes Osaka’s fourth-round win last week, when she saved two match points and swept the final four games to overtake Garbiñe Muguruza.

On the men's side, eight-time Australian champion Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov takes on 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev.