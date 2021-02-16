Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka cruises into semi-finals after beating Hsieh Su-wei
Naomi Osaka will meet the winner of the quarter-finals match between Serena Williams and No 2-seeded Simona Halep in semi-finals.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has advanced to a potential semi-final showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open by overpowering Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2.
Osaka will meet the winner of Tuesday night's quarter-final match between Williams and No 2-seeded Simona Halep. Williams is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title.
Against Hsieh, Osaka hit seven aces, lost only two points on her first serve and was never broken.
Osaka has won 19 consecutive matches, a streak that includes a US Open title in September. The streak also includes Osaka’s fourth-round win last week, when she saved two match points and swept the final four games to overtake Garbiñe Muguruza.
On the men's side, eight-time Australian champion Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov takes on 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev.
Australian Open 2021: Dominic Thiem stunned by Grigor Dimitrov; Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka survive
A fatigued-looking Thiem, coming off a five-set win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, slumped in straight sets to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov who took it 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.
Australian Open 2021: At the Grand Slam, players can reveal or hide injuries
While players and coaches are not required to reveal anything to the media, Grand Slam rules dictate that anyone withdrawing before a singles match, or quitting during one, must be seen by a tournament doctor.
Australian Open 2021: Fans are in, but crowd numbers are thin on Day 1 of Grand Slam
The lines for beer on Day 1 at the Australian Open were noticeably thinner than usual, and the lawn chairs set up in front of the giant television screen in Garden Square were far emptier.