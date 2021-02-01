Australian Open 2021: Lleyton Hewitt tips Nick Kyrgios to 'go deep' despite not playing for one year
Despite his immense talent, Kyrgios has yet to go beyond the quarter-finals at Grand Slams and has slipped to 47 in the world.
Melbourne: Tennis great Lleyton Hewitt has tipped showman Nick Kyrgios to make a deep run at this month's Australian Open, despite his fellow Australian not playing for a year.
The charismatic 25-year-old last performed in February at the Acapulco Open before a wrist injury and then the coronavirus pandemic brought his season to a halt.
He opted not to travel for the US or French Opens, but returns this week in the ATP Murray River Open at Melbourne Park ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year on 8 February.
Hewitt, Australia's captain at the ATP Cup this week, was courtside at Rod Laver Arena during a Kyrgios training session and said he looked sharp.
"Nick, I think as a whole him having a bit of a breakaway from the sport where he's positioned, for his body and mind I think is a good thing," Hewitt said of Kyrgios' time away from the sport.
"Because he hasn't played a match for so long, though, it's not going to be easy for him just to come out and switch it on either.
"I think it's perfect for him to hopefully get through a few rounds in one of the ATP tournaments that he's playing this week.
"But from a whole, he looks to be hitting the ball well, clean, he relies on his serve and is serving big at the moment. He's hitting the ball well enough to push deep in the Australian Open for sure."
But he remains hugely popular and said over the weekend he was "mentally completely refreshed".
"I feel like I am playing well and am ready to go," he added.
Australian Open 2021: 3 more COVID-19 cases linked to arrivals, organisers rule out format change
In good news for players in lockdown, there were suggestions that some may be allowed to leave their rooms for practice before the 14-day hard quarantine period.
Australian Open 2021: No pressure for fun-loving French Open champion Iga Swiatek in Melbourne
Swiatek, now ranked 17, admitted her life changed with victory at Roland Garros, going from a largely unknown teenager to celebrity status as the youngest woman to win in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992.
Australian Open 2021: Two more players test positive for COVID-19, tally rises to 10
It is the latest blow to preparations for the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne — which has already be delayed by three weeks due to the pandemic.