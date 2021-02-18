Australian Open 2021 LIVE updates: Jennifer Brady takes first set against Karolina Muchova, winner faces Naomi Osaka in final

Australian Open 2021 Semi finals: Novak Djokovic will look to stay on track for an 18th Grand Slam title, while Serena Williams has the formidable figure of Naomi Osaka blocking her path to a record-equalling 24th when the Australian Open semi-finals begin.

We're down to our final four competitors in the men's and women's singles, and today promises to be an exciting one. To kick things off, Naomi Osaka will take on Serena Williams in a battle for a spot in the final, while the other semi-final sees Karolina Muchova up against Jennifer Brady! We also have a men's singles semi-final in store for us, as Novak Djokovic takes on Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Stay tuned as we bring you the live score and all the latest updates!

Naomi Osaka gets us underway with the serve, and she wins the first point with ease before a backhand winner from Serena levels it at 15-15. First sign of nerves from Osaka as she double faults to make it 15-30, before hitting a shot wide to give Serena two early break points. Serena hits a return long, and now she's down to one break point. And she converts it into a break, what a start for the American!

Serena begins with a gorgeous first serve that's nice and wide, which Osaka is unable to return, before hitting a pretty routine forehand quite wide. Another error and a blistering backhand down the line from Osaka sees Williams surrender two break points to her Japanese counterpart, who seals the game with a forehand winner! How the tables have turned!

Naomi Osaka holds serve to take the first set 6-3! The Japanese star began really poorly, being broken in her very first service game, but she shows real determination and strength of character to work her way towards a huge lead in this semi-final match. Serena is in trouble, but she's not out of this yet, not by a long shot.

Serena Williams gets us rolling with a service game in the second set. Serena looks a bit rattled here, as she screams at herself despite winning a point. She's all too aware that she's not playing at her best levels just yet. Osaka meanwhile quietly plugs away and fights her way to break point, before getting the break with a thunderous backhand winner that zips off the court and beyond the reach of Serena.

Great start from Serena in the game, as she wins the first two points, thanks to an error from Osaka and a double fault. Make that two double faults. In just over a minute, Osaka has gone from looking confident and in control to looking nervous and unsure. Three breakpoints in Serena's bag here. Make that two, She hits a return long. Make that one, she's hit another long. Serena breaks! It's a third double fault in the game. Osaka challenges, but it's well wide. It's all square!

Huge first point of the game, as Osaka hits a screamer of a backhand winner down the line. She makes it 0-30 with another backhand winner, this one going across the court. Good play from Osaka after a poor service game. Serena Williams then double faults for the first time in the match to give Naomi Osaka three break points. Osaka breaks with a backhand winner and she will serve for a spot in the final!

Naomi Osaka begins with an ace, that was hit with real conviction. Her next serve is a big one as well, and Serena's return flies wide of the doubles alley. Another huge serve that Serena is unable to return, three match points for Osaka! She only needs the one, she holds serve to love to eliminate Serena Williams and book a spot in the final!

For the past three weeks, I've been eating Japanese food before my matches, but before this match I ate Greek food, and Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Rafael Nadal, so maybe that's a sign?

Everyone's always excited and nervous when they play their first final. I don't want to wish nerves unsettle anyone, but I really hope whoever I play tomorrow is quite nervous.

I don't know if there are any little kids out here today, but I was a kid watching Serena play and she was my hero. But at the end of the day, now we're both competitors, and that's the most fun part of what we do, playing against such great athletes.

I think I had a lot of unforced errors in the first few games, I was nervous and scared in the beginning, but I worked my way back into it. It was a bit unsettling, having the crowd back. I just didn't want to go out of the tournament.

Karolina Muchova's opening serve is rather less impressive, as she misses the first serve and is then drawn into a rally on the second serve, with Brady taking the point. A point apiece for either player, before Jennifer Brady gets to break point with a beautiful inside out forehand winner. Brady seals the break thanks to an unforced error from Muchova and she has an early lead!

A slightly strange service game from Brady sees Karolina Muchova get a break and bring the match back on serve. Brady looked really confident in the start, but a couple of mistakes later, her advantage is gone. Can Muchova hold serve and level the first set?

Jennifer Brady's serve is proving to be a bit too much for Muchova to handle. Despite being 0-30 down in her service game, the American fights back to win the game. She then pushes Muchova to her limits in the next game, as Muchova is unable to take control of the play with her service. With the game tied at 30-30, Muchova hits what should have a been a pretty routine forehand long to give Jennifer Brady a set point. She then double faults, and Brady just about takes the lead in this match!

So what does Muchova have left in the tank? She played well enough in the first set, but a momentary lapse in concentration meant that she finds herself under some serious pressure. She begins the first game of the second set incredibly well though, she races to 0-40 with three break points, before getting the early break.

Jennifer Brady gets us underway with her service games, and she begins with a huge ace. The next three serves are also top-notch quality, and Karolina Muchova doesn't get anywhere near to making a successful return on any of them. Brady holds to love.

Jennifer Brady began this match so well, but some errors have creeped into her play in the last couple of games. Muchova holds serve to love, and levels the set at 2-2.

Hold apiece for both players, and there's nothing really to separate the two at the moment. They're both pushing each other, but Brady looks more likely to make mistakes than Muchova.

We're fast approaching the business end of the first set and there is still nothing to separate the pair here. If either of the players ave an ace up their sleeve, now would be the time to whip it out.

Preview: Novak Djokovic will look to stay on track for an 18th Grand Slam title, while Serena Williams has the formidable figure of Naomi Osaka blocking her path to a record-equalling 24th when the Australian Open semi-finals begin on Thursday.

Around 7,500 fans will be back on a reduced capacity Rod Laver Arena, after a five-day state coronavirus lockdown, but Djokovic will be in unknown territory in the night match against Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who he has never played before.

The world number one, who has been hampered by an abdominal injury, confessed he had not seen much of the tournament's surprise semi-finalist -- who has already seen off three seeds -- but that he wouldn't take the world number 114 lightly.

"He's impressed a lot of people with his movement and firepower from the baseline," said Djokovic of Karatsev.

"He doesn't have anything to lose, really. He's motivated."

Karatsev, who is guaranteed to rise into the world's top 50, is the first man in the Open era to reach a semi-final on his Grand Slam debut, and just the second qualifier to do so at the Australian Open after Bob Giltinan in 1977.

Earlier Williams, the 10th seed, opens proceedings on Rod Laver against Osaka aiming to keep alive her dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown, wary of again falling victim to the Japanese superstar who beat her in the 2018 US Open final.

The winner will play for the championship on Saturday against either Czech 25th seed Karolina Muchova or American 22nd seed Jennifer Brady, who clash in the second semi-final on Melbourne Park's main show court.

'Bring my A-game'

Williams, 39, sits one behind Margaret Court's elusive all-time mark of 24 majors after losing four Slam finals since her 2017 victory at Melbourne Park while pregnant.

One of those was the controversial 2018 US Open final defeat to Osaka, where the American star was docked a point and a game after losing her temper when warned about coaching.

Osaka was booed by some fans and was in tears during the awards ceremony, later calling what should have been her moment of glory "a little bittersweet".

Williams said both players had reached "closure" on the painful moment, which has seen them inextricably linked ever since.

They have played each other just once since that New York meeting, in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Rogers Cup in Toronto which Williams won in straight sets.

Brady will face Muchova in the other semi-final, with a maiden Slam final guaranteed for one of them.

Muchova, fresh from her upset of top-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday, said she had noted Brady's "very big strokes" in their one previous meeting, when she beat the American in Prague in 2019.

"So definitely going to be a tough battle," she said of Brady, who toppled compatriot Jessica Pegula to make her second major semi-final after last year's US Open.

"I think I will have to bring my A-game to play with her because she is really playing amazing matches, having a good season."

With inputs from AFP.